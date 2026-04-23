Plus Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 22, 2026

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces that it has granted inducement awards to Eric J Daniels, M.D., its new Chief Development Officer who joined the Company on April 20, 2026.

The awards were granted on April 20, 2026 under the Company’s 2015 New Employee Incentive Plan, as amended, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees as an inducement to join the Company. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase 20,000 shares of the Company common stock and 20,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”).

The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $7.30, the fair market value of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares subject to the options vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date of April 20, 2026, and 1/36th vesting on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to Dr. Daniels’ continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company’s common stock and there is no exercise price associated with the RSUs granted thereunder. The RSUs vest over a three-year period, with 1/3 vesting on the first of the quarter immediately following the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining RSUs vesting ratably over the next 8 quarters, subject to Dr. Daniels’ continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s board of directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to Dr. Daniels entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products.

Investor Contact

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