Plus Therapeutics Announces Scientific Presentations and Sponsored Symposium at 2026 SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference

Posters will highlight research across the Company’s REYOBIQ™ clinical development program and CNSide® cerebrospinal fluid diagnostic platform

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing targeted therapeutics and diagnostics for central nervous system (“CNS”) cancers, today announced two posters highlighting its ReSPECT-LM clinical development program and CNSide® cerebrospinal fluid (“CSF”) diagnostic platform will be presented at the 2026 Society for Neuro-Oncology/American Society of Clinical Oncology (“SNO/ASCO”) CNS Metastases Conference, being held August 13–15, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, will also host a sponsored symposium titled “Redefining the Management of Leptomeningeal Metastases: Integrating Diagnostics, Molecular Insights, and Emerging Therapies” on Thursday evening, August 13, 2026.

“At this year’s SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference, we intend to show how Plus can help caregivers improve the detection, characterization, treatment and monitoring of patients with CNS metastases,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, we are excited to formally introduce Cerenome, Plus’ new identity, as well as new branding around our expanded focus on CNS cancer at the meeting.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

ReSPECT-LM Poster Presentation

Title: ReSPECT-LM: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Assessment of Rhenium Obisbemeda in Leptomeningeal Metastases with Emerging Data from Repeated Dosing (ReSPECT-LMM)

Presenter: Andrew Brenner, MD, PhD, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Date and Time: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 7:15-9:00 PM ET

Location: America Ballroom at the Westin Copley Place

CNSide Poster Presentation

Title: Economic impact of earlier detection and therapeutic management of leptomeningeal metastases using CNSide®: a cost-of-care analysis

Presenter: Kelly Kreitzburg Ondrasek, PhD, Medical Science Liaison at CNSide Diagnostics

Date and Time: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 7:15-9:00 PM ET

Location: America Ballroom at the Westin Copley Place

Sponsored Symposium

Title: Redefining the Management of Leptomeningeal Metastases: Integrating Diagnostics, Molecular Insights, and Emerging Therapies

Date and Time: Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM ET

The symposium will bring together leading key opinion leaders to discuss the evolving management of leptomeningeal metastases, including:

The current treatment landscape, unmet needs and clinical challenges

The expanding role of CSF-based biomarkers in precision diagnostics

Emerging therapeutic strategies and future directions for treatment

The role of data analytics, AI and precision medicine in patient management

What precision care could look like in 2030





The symposium is presented by Plus Therapeutics and CNSide Diagnostics. Additional symposium information and a form to request a recording of the presentation are available here.

Following the presentation at the conference, the posters will be available on the Publications page of the Company’s website.

About REYOBIQ™ (Rhenium-186 Obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ™, or rhenium-186 obisbemeda, is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct, targeted, high-dose radiation to CNS tumors while potentially limiting radiation exposure to healthy tissue. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases and pediatric brain cancer through the ReSPECT clinical development program.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc., develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests such as CNSide®, which is designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of cerebrospinal fluid to inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, please visit www.cnside-dx.com.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is a clinical-stage healthcare company advancing an integrated approach to central nervous system (“CNS”) cancers through precision therapeutics, molecular diagnostics and data-driven technologies. The Company's lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being developed for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma and pediatric brain cancers. Its CNSide® cerebrospinal fluid assay platform is designed to provide diagnostic and disease monitoring information to support the management of patients with CNS cancers. Together with its growing data and artificial intelligence capabilities, Plus Therapeutics is building an integrated CNS oncology platform intended to improve clinical decision-making, accelerate therapeutic development and advance personalized care for patients with CNS cancers.

Effective August 3, 2026, Plus Therapeutics will change its corporate name to Cerenome, Inc. and begin trading under the Nasdaq ticker symbol CNSY. Until that date, the Company will continue to operate as Plus Therapeutics and trade under the ticker symbol PSTV.

For more information, please visit www.plustherapeutics.com. Beginning August 3, 2026, additional information will be available at www.cerenome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates.

Investor Contact

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investor@plustherapeutics.com