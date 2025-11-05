Pluristyx Executes Key Commercial Clinical Use Licenses for iPSC Portfolio, Enabling Novel Therapies for Regenerative Medicine and Neurological Disease Therapeutics

SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristyx, Inc., a leading biotechnology company specializing in tools and technologies for the development of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based therapies, today announced the execution of two significant commercial clinical use licensing agreements. These agreements provide two innovative therapeutics companies with access to Pluristyx's clinical-grade iPSC lines and proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to develop next-generation, living-medicine, cell therapies.

The first agreement grants a license to a pioneering therapeutics company focused on developing a novel iPSC-based treatment for neurological disease. The partnership will leverage Pluristyx's extensively characterized, clinical-grade iPSC lines as the starting material to manufacture a therapy aimed at slowing or reversing the progression of a devastating neurodegenerative disease.

The second agreement grants access to Pluristyx iPSC lines to an innovator in regenerative medicine. The agreement licenses Pluristyx's proprietary, engineered cell lines, including rights to the company's iACT™ immune cloaking system and FailSafe® safety-switch technology. This comprehensive license is designed to accelerate the development of a sophisticated, allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cell therapy.

"These agreements are validation of our platform's power and versatility," said Dr. Benjamin Fryer, CEO of Pluristyx. "Our mission is to accelerate and enable delivery of life-changing therapies. By equipping a partner targeting neurodegenerative disease with our unique, high-quality foundational iPSCs and providing another partner with our most advanced, iACT™ and FailSafe®- engineered lines, we are demonstrating the breadth of our technology. This showcases our ability to support partners from basic iPSC starting material all the way to complex, immune-evasive, and safety-engineered therapeutic candidates."

Pluristyx's iPSC platform provides therapeutic developers with a streamlined path from research to clinical application, offering high-quality, regulatory-compliant starting materials and advanced gene-engineered solutions.

About Pluristyx, Inc. Pluristyx is the leading provider of advanced iPSC-based solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry, delivering a comprehensive platform designed to accelerate therapeutic development with unmatched speed, safety, and scalability. Leveraging proprietary mRNA bulk reprogramming and a polyclonal iPSC approach, Pluristyx produces genetically younger, more stable, and engineerable cells that can be used in scaled manufacturing requiring significant cell expansion. The company’s portfolio spans off-the-shelf, clinical-grade iPSC lines, custom gene editing and engineering, and innovative safety and immune-evasion technologies, including the FailSafe® safety switch, iACT™ immune cloaking system, and HLA-null capabilities. Beyond cell sourcing, Pluristyx supports the entire development continuum, from concept to organoid-based disease modeling, high-throughput drug screening, and GMP-scale manufacturing, empowering therapeutic developers to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and accelerate the path to clinic. For more information, visit www.pluristyx.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Priya Baraniak

Chief Commercial and Development Officer

priya@pluristyx.com