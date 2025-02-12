Pluristyx Enables Safer, Universal Cell Therapy Solutions with Newly Issued U.S. Patent for iACT Stealth™ Technology

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pluristyx, the leading provider of innovative induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), announces the issuance of the groundbreaking induced Allogeneic Cell Tolerance (iACT Stealth™) U.S. Patent No. 12,178,835. This patent marks a significant milestone in Pluristyx’s mission to bring advanced cell therapy solutions to the global market. Additionally, patents for iACT Stealth™ have been issued or are pending in Australia, China, Israel, Japan, Korea, Great Britain, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and New Zealand.





The iACT Stealth™ technology, exclusively licensed by Pluristyx from Sinai Health System, is a genetic engineering package to prevent the recipient’s immune system from recognizing implanted cells or tissues as foreign. iACT Stealth™ is designed for use in combination with our exclusively licensed FailSafe® technology, a drug-inducible safety switch that enables the selective removal of aberrant cells, enhancing patient safety.

When both iACT Stealth™ and FailSafe® technologies are incorporated into cells, it enables manufacturing of universal, off-the-shelf, cell and organ therapies to avoid immune detection and potentially the need for immunosuppressive drugs. Combined with Pluristyx’s best-in-class mRNA reprogramming method, the result is a universal, clinical-grade iPSC line.

“This addition to our patent portfolio further enables our commitment to advancing regenerative, living-medicine therapies,” said Benjamin Fryer, Pluristyx CEO. “Our combined iPSC, FailSafe® and iACT Stealth™ technologies provide a truly unparalleled solution to make safe, universal, cell and tissue-based therapeutics. Pluristyx has set a new standard for safety and scalability in regenerative medicine. We are now well-positioned to collaborate with partners globally and bring their next-generation living-medicines to clinic and market.”

The iACT Stealth™, FailSafe®, and proprietary RNA-based iPSC reprogramming technologies are available together or individually through Pluristyx’s research evaluation and commercial licensing model. These technologies provide a unique, powerful foundation for creating safe, effective, universal, and scalable cell therapy products with a straightforward process for licensing and commercialization.

For more information about Pluristyx technology, visit www.pluristyx.com or email info@pluristyx.com.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is a privately held biotechnology company offering a wide range of products and services for the development and manufacture of cell and gene therapies, including iPSC lines, proprietary genetic engineering technologies, differentiation services, iPSC culture kits, and contract development services. Pluristyx is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to accelerate clinical translation of life-changing cell therapies.

