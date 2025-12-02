Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held December 2 – 4, 2025.



Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Cummings, M.D., Chief Financial Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting here or the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. The Company’s lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of α v ß 8 and α v ß 1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α 7 β 1 targeting muscular dystrophies. Pliant’s early-stage platform includes preclinical research focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

