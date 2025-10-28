PL BioScience Announces new Board Member Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen

AACHEN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion and manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen to its board of directors, following the passing of board member Reinhard Vogt.

Ole brings significant transatlantic industry experience, leadership expertise, and capital markets acumen to the board, and will be of great value as PL BioScience moves into a new era of accelerated development and expansion, and enhanced value creation. He currently serves as a Principal in the London office of AVANT BIO, a U.S.-based early-stage and growth equity firm, where he focuses on advancing healthcare and biotechnology ventures. Ole earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance at Northeastern University in Boston, and his Master of Science in Econometrics at Boston University. He currently serves on the boards of PathPresenter, Wasteless Bio and HC Andersen Capital, and is Chairman of the board at Portunus Solutions.

Hatim Hemeda, CEO of PL BioScience, commented: “Working with Ole during this board seat transition has been a great pleasure. His deep scientific insight, combined with sharp investment acumen have already been highly beneficial to our team. We are excited to work together further as PL BioScience continues to strengthen its position as a leader in Human Platelet Lysate technology. At the same time, we are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, friend and mentor Reinhard Vogt.”

Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen added: “Joining the PL BioScience (PLB) board is bittersweet with the passing of my colleague and mentor Reinhard Vogt. Taking the baton from Reinhard, I am looking forward to helping PLB build the world’s leading HPL company, starting with a new facility in Aachen, and a busy but exciting roadmap ahead. “

In memory of Reinhard Vogt

It is with deep sadness that PL BioScience GmbH shares news of the passing of Reinhard Vogt on September 8, 2025. Reinhard was a dear friend, mentor, and member of our Board of Directors since 2024.

Widely respected as a visionary in the life science industry, Reinhard’s experience, kindness, and passion for life sciences inspired everyone around him. We are grateful for his guidance and the time we shared. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

About PL BioScience:

PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL, allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL. PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications – the ELAREM™ platform. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM™ ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs – from the lab to patients in need. PL BioScience is the only company worldwide holding a patent for the gamma-irradiation of HPL, covering the manufacturing process for ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS.

