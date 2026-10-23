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Phylo’s Biomni Lab to expand the use of AI agents in scientific research at Bayer

October 22, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylo, Inc. announced today a partnership with Bayer to deploy Biomni Lab, Phylo's agentic AI platform to accelerate scientific research and evaluation. 

Phylo company logo

Under the agreement, Phylo will provide Bayer with full access to its agentic platform that helps Bayer scientists bring together scientific literature, biomedical data, and analytical methods in one environment, reducing the manual effort required to assemble and assess evidence. The platform's inspectable workflows preserve the context behind each result, allowing researchers to review the underlying sources, methods, and execution and apply their own scientific judgment. Bayer scientists will gain access to Biomni Lab for workflows focused on assembling literature and omics evidence for drug discovery.

"This partnership reflects our belief that AI should expand scientific curiosity, not just speed up routine work. Giving our scientists an AI partner that brings rigor to every step lets them explore more ideas, ask bolder questions, and find the insights that move drug discovery forward, ultimately accelerating the pace at which we can bring new medicines to patients," said Sai Jasti, Senior Vice President, Head of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Bayer Pharmaceuticals R&D.

"For agentic AI to matter in research, it has to earn the trust of the scientists doing the work. Bayer's selection of Biomni Lab is a strong endorsement of the scientific rigor and AI capabilities we've built into the platform," said Kexin Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Phylo. "Our vision is an AI-native operating system for biopharma, where every scientist can direct a team of AI agents to pursue complex research questions. With Bayer, we aim to show what becomes possible when AI capabilities meet deep scientific expertise: more hypotheses explored, more discoveries made, and new possibilities for medicine."

About Phylo

Phylo's mission is to bring the best agentic intelligence to every biomedical scientist. Its enterprise-grade AI platform, Biomni Lab, is the first Integrated Biology Environment—a unified workspace where scientists collaborate with AI agents across literature research, experimental design, biological data analysis, and scientific decision-making.

Biomni Lab is now used by leading global biopharma, including Bayer, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Ono Pharmaceutical. Phylo is based in South San Francisco, backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Menlo Ventures.

For more information, visit phylo.bio. To learn more about Biomni Lab, visit biomni.phylo.bio.

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SOURCE Phylo, Inc.

Northern California Events Drug discovery Artificial intelligence
Bayer
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