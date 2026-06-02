Phosphorex Names John Rigg Chairman of the Board

HOPKINTON, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused CDMO specializing in lipid nanoparticles, polymeric nanoparticles, and polymeric microspheres, has named John Rigg Chairman of its Board of Directors. Rigg joined the Phosphorex board in 2024 and has since deepened his involvement with the company as it continues to expand its capabilities and client base.

Rigg brings decades of leadership experience across operations, manufacturing, and general management in the pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industries. His career includes senior roles at Eli Lilly & Company, Ventria Bioscience, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals (now Leadiant Biosciences), and Exelead Biopharma (now a MilliporeSigma Company). He recently served as CEO of NanoImaging Services, a leading provider of cryo-electron microscopy characterization services, and a member of the LNP Alliance, the collaborative ecosystem Phosphorex helped found to advance the clinical translation of LNP-based therapeutics.

The appointment comes at a consequential moment for Phosphorex. The company is now more than 20 years old with an expanding portfolio of capabilities spanning formulation optimization, process design, CMC strategy, and analytical development across LNP, polymeric nanoparticle, and microsphere platforms. Demand for specialized drug delivery expertise is growing rapidly as biotech and pharma developers advance nucleic acid medicines, targeted therapies, and long-acting injectables toward the clinic.

"John has been an extremely valuable board member, and his elevation to Chairman reflects the confidence we have in his strategic judgment and his genuine commitment to what Phosphorex is building," said Jerry Williamson, CEO of Phosphorex. "This is a moment when drug delivery expertise has never been more central to therapeutic success. Having John's deep industry experience and operational track record guiding our board gives us a real advantage as we scale."

Rigg expressed enthusiasm for the expanded role. "Phosphorex has built a genuinely differentiated organization, including two decades of focused expertise in particulate drug delivery, a talented team, and a growing reputation as the partner of choice for programs that demand real formulation and process depth. I am proud to take on a larger role in helping the company realize its full potential at a time when the industry at large is increasingly acknowledging drug delivery's role in clinical success."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Wei Gao, wgao@phosphorex.com

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SOURCE Phosphorex LLC