Phiusion Labs Inc. Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with Proteos Biotech S.L. for PBSerum® in the United States and Canada

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Phiusion Labs Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Proteos Biotech S.L. to distribute the PBSerum® product portfolio across the United States and Canada.

Through this agreement, Phiusion Labs Inc. will introduce PBSerum®, a portfolio of enzymatic solutions focused on aesthetic skin quality, to physicians across North America, expanding the range of tools available within cosmetic and aesthetic practices.

PBSerum® is based on patented recombinant enzyme technology designed to interact with components of the extracellular matrix. These highly purified enzymes are formulated to act selectively within the tissue environment, supporting cosmetic approaches aimed at improving the appearance and overall quality of the skin.

Distinct from conventional aesthetic modalities that primarily focus on volume replacement or mechanical or energy based stimulation, PBSerum® represents a biologically inspired approach centered on skin quality. By incorporating enzymatic activity into treatment protocols, practitioners gain additional options to address visible aspects of skin texture and overall appearance that may not be fully addressed through traditional techniques.

"The United States and Canada represent a key strategic market for us. We are pleased to partner with Phiusion Labs Inc., whose experience in physician education and market development makes them an ideal partner to support the introduction of PBSerum®," said Juan Ramón Muñoz Montaño, CEO of Proteos Biotech S.L.

Ario Khoshbin, Founder and CEO of Phiusion Labs Inc., added:

"Having worked in the medical aesthetics field for over two decades, including founding Prollenium Medical Technologies and growing it into a global player in aesthetics, it is clear that practitioners are increasingly seeking solutions that go beyond traditional approaches. PBSerum® brings a unique and biologically inspired perspective to the market, and we are excited to support its introduction across North America."

Proteos Biotech S.L. has developed PBSerum® with a focus on precision and versatility, enabling its use across a range of aesthetic applications. Phiusion Labs Inc. will support the rollout through structured physician education, training programs, and clinical integration initiatives.

PBSerum® is intended to complement existing aesthetic modalities within cosmetic practice. Product availability and indications may vary by country and are subject to local regulatory approvals.

About Phiusion Labs Inc.



Phiusion Labs Inc. is a distributor and commercialization platform specializing in advanced medical aesthetics. The company partners with global innovators to introduce science driven solutions to the North American market.

About Proteos Biotech S.L.



Proteos Biotech S.L. is a Spanish biotechnology company focused on the research and development of advanced recombinant enzymatic technologies, including PBSerum® applications in aesthetic medicine.

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SOURCE Phiusion Labs Inc.