Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

PH-762 Progress

Capital Sourcing 2Q 2026

Scientific News

Financial Results

PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,082 $ 1,074 $ 5,874 $ 1,960 General and administrative 1,186 1,235 2,561 2,221 Total operating expenses 4,268 2,309 8,435 4,181 Operating loss (4,268) (2,309) (8,435) (4,181) Interest income, net 130 143 291 246 Other income, net - - 3 - Net loss $ (4,138) $ (2,166) $ (8,141) $ (3,935) Basic and diluted $ (0.36) $ (0.45) $ (0.70) $ (0.86) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 11,617,250 4,794,857 11,617,250 4,551,061

PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2026 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,996 $ 21,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,302 445 Total current assets 14,298 21,476 Property and equipment, net 9 11 Total assets $ 14,307 $ 21,487 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 901 $ 435 Accrued expenses 804 905 Total liabilities 1,705 1,340 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series D Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding at each of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,617,250 and 11,617,250 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 175,796 175,200 Accumulated deficit (163,195) (155,054) Total stockholders' equity 12,602 20,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,307 $ 21,487

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided a business update."We realized significant headway on foundational building blocks advancing the PH-762 development program during the 2quarter," said Robert J. Bitterman, President and CEO. "Commencement of commercial scale API and dosing of a long term non-clinical study, both expected to be completed by year end, and final analysis of pharmacology outcomes from the Phase 1b trial should provide strategic flexibility for our next clinical study design, now in its final preparation."PH-762 was evaluated in a U.S. multi-center Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trial through the intratumoral injection of PH-762 for the treatment of patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. The trial (NCT 06014086) was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumorally injected PH-762, assess the tumor response, and determine the dose or dose range for continued study of PH-762. The study comprised 22 patients, including 20 with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, one with melanoma and one with Merkel cell carcinoma, which was completed in March of this year. Final comprehensive clinical study documentation is in final preparation stage, which will be submitted to the FDA. Phio intends to request an FDA meeting in the third quarter of 2026 to discuss next steps in the clinical trial design and development strategy for PH-762.In April 2026, the Company established an at the market (ATM) equity offering program pursuant to which it may offer and sell, from time to time, through H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, acting as sales agent, shares of its common stock, having an aggregate sales price of up to $6.36 million.The Company presented its Phase 1b clinical trial data for PH-762 at multiple conferences and virtual life science events including Force Family Office Fireside Chats, the Life Sciences Investor Forum, and Renmark Financial Virtual Non Deal Road Show events.The Company has received multiple favorable patent actions encompassing three notices of allowance and one grant decision to further strengthen Phio's global intellectual property portfolio in the United States, Canada, and Japan. This reinforces the Company's commitment to developing and safeguarding breakthrough technologies for the INTASYL compounds.Recently, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. R. Todd Plott M.D. to the Board of Directors who will serve as a member of the Governance Committee. Todd Plott, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist, accomplished researcher, inventor, and former FDA advisory committee member with more than 30 years of experience in dermatologic care and innovation.As of June 30, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million as compared with $21.0 million at December 31, 2025. The Company continues to focus its resources on advancing PH-762 while prudently managing general and administrative expenses and expects its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund planned operations into the second half of 2027.Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $3.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 187%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $0.9 million increase in nonclinical toxicology study costs, a $1.5 million increase in CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) costs, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in clinical trial costs.Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $5.9 million, an increase $3.9 million or 200%, compared with the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $1.8 million in nonclinical toxicology study costs, a $1.5 million increase in CMC costs, a $0.9 million increase in consulting, patent and employee-related costs, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in clinical trial costs.Management believes that research and development expenses will continue to increase as we advance our PH-762 program.General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $1.2 million, a decrease of $49 thousand or 4%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2025.General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $2.6 million, an increase of $340 thousand or 15%, compared with the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $465 thousand increase in stock-based compensation expense, a $170 thousand increase in investor relations activities, offset by a $250 thousand decrease in financial outsourced accounting fees.Net loss was $ 4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared with $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net loss was attributable to higher research and development expenses associated with advancing the PH-762 program.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit