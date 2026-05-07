Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

Completion of Lead Clinical Candidate PH-762 Dose Escalation Trial for Treatment of Skin Cancer with Favorable Safety and Pathology Data

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Financial Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 2,793 $ 886 General and administrative 1,374 986 Total operating expenses 4,167 1,872 Operating loss (4,167 ) (1,872 ) Interest income, net 161 125 Other income, net 3 (22 ) Net loss $ (4,003 ) $ (1,769 ) Basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 11,617,250 4,307,264

March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2026 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,031 $ 21,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 371 445 Total current assets 17,402 21,476 Property and equipment, net 10 11 Total assets $ 17,412 $ 21,487 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 260 $ 435 Accrued expenses 690 905 Total liabilities 950 1,340 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series D Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding at each of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,617,250 and 11,617,250 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 175,518 175,200 Accumulated deficit (159,057 ) (155,054 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,462 20,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,412 $ 21,487

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provided a business update."We are enthusiastic with the successful completion of our Phase 1b clinical trial which now positions us for upcoming FDA interface which we expect will clarify next steps in advancing the PH-762 development program," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer.PH-762 was evaluated in a U.S. multi-center Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trial through the intratumoral injection of PH-762 for the treatment of patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. The trial (NCT 06014086) was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumorally injected PH-762, assess the tumor response, and determine the dose or dose range for continued study of PH-762. The study was fully enrolled in November 2025 with a total of 22 patients, 20 with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, one with melanoma and one with Merkel cell carcinoma. The clinical phase of the trial is complete, and the final data is currently being analyzed. While final study data is pending formal analysis, an FDA submission intended to propose and seek guidance for next steps in clinical study design for PH-762 is targeted for the second quarter of 2026.During 2025, Phio strengthened its balance sheet through a series of equity financings and warrant exercises that generated approximately $23.7 million in net proceeds. These transactions extended the Company's cash runway into the first half of 2027 and will support ongoing clinical development, operational requirements and strategic initiatives.The Company presented its Phase 1b clinical trial data for PH-762 at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) in the Late-Breaking Research Session in March 2026. In April 2026, the Company presented its lead clinical candidate, PH-762, and Phase 1b clinical trial results at multiple conferences including Deal Flow, Force Family Office Fireside Chats, the Investival Conference in Miami and the Centri Capital Conference in NYC.As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17 million as compared with approximately $21 million at December 31, 2025.In April 2026, the Company entered into an At The Market Agreement (ATM) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell shares of our Common Stock, having an aggregate price of up to $6.36 million.Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $2.8 million, which was an increase of 215%, or $1.9 million, as compared with the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase in research and development expenses was primarily driven by clinical trial, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and toxicology expenses in connection with advancing our PH-762 program. Management believes that research and development expenses will continue to increase as we continue to advance our PH-762 program.General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $1.4 million, which was an increase of 39%, or $400 thousand, as compared with the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by employee related costs, investor outreach and professional fees.Net loss was $ 4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared with $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in net loss was attributable to increases in research and development and general and administrative expenses cited above.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit