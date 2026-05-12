Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces “Innovations in Skin Cancer Treatment and Prevention” in a Fireside Chat with Force Family Office on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat with Steven Saltzstein, CEO, Force Family Office. Joining them will be Dr. Mary Spellman, Board Certified, licensed dermatologist who will explore both prevention and next-generation treatment strategies for various forms of skin cancer."We are excited to take part in this fireside chat with Force Family Office," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "Dr. Spellman will discuss the future direction of dermatologic oncology and highlight how our INTASYL® siRNA program represents a differentiated and innovative approach to immuno-oncology."Phio's lead clinical candidate, PH-762, is being evaluated as an intratumoral therapy in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. In its Phase 1b trial, Phio has reported that 22 patients completed treatment across five dose-escalation cohorts, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. The Company has also reported a pathological response rate in cSCC across all dosing cohorts of approximately 65%, including an 85% pathological response (6 of 7 patients) in the highest-dose cohort.Phio has indicated that FDA engagement regarding next-stage clinical development is targeted for the second quarter of 2026 and has reported cash and cash equivalents projected to sustain operations into the first half of 2027.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit