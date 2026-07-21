Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Dr. R. Todd Plott to the Board of Directors

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio is pleased to announce that R. Todd Plott, M.D. has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Todd Plott, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist, accomplished researcher, inventor, and former FDA advisory committee member with more than 30 years of experience in dermatologic care and innovation. He has played a significant role in advancing treatments for acne and other skin conditions through pharmaceutical research and development. Throughout his career, Dr. Plott oversaw and monitored hundreds of clinical trials, building deep expertise in drug development, clinical research, and patient care. He is now in private practice, focusing on complex skin diseases, acne, and skin cancer. Dr. Plott also served on the FDA Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drug Advisory Committee from 2016 to 2021, reflecting his leadership and influence in the field of dermatology."Dr. Plott's exceptional experience through his dermatology practice as well as clinical development expertise provides a valuable resource to Phio as we advance PH-762 for squamous cell carcinoma," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit