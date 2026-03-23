Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces American Academy of Dermatology 2026 Presentation Featuring Clinical Study Results from Study of PH-762 for Cutaneous Carcinoma Underscoring Clinical Pipeline Advancement

Prestigious Late-Breaking Research Session Positions PH-762 as a Promising New PD-1 Directed Immunotherapy Candidate on March 28, 2026 at 3 PM (MDT)

Presentation Details for S034 Late-Breaking Research Session 2 Title: PD-1 Directed Intratumoral Immunotherapy Results of an Escalating Dose Study of INTASYL PH-762 for Cutaneous Carcinomas Presenter: Mary Spellman, MD, FAAD Time: 3:00 - 3:12 PM (MDT) Date: March 28, 2026 Location: Bellco Theatre, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that a podium presentation addressing its lead product candidate, PH-762, will be given in the American Academy of Dermatology's Late-Breaking Research Session S034 on March 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.The presentation, entitledwill highlight results of Phio's Phase 1b clinical study (NCT 06014086) which evaluated the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumoral PH-762 in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma."The clinical study results are encouraging and firmly guide Phio to continued clinical development of this immuno-oncology therapy for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma," said Mary Spellman M.D., Phio's acting Chief Medical Officer. "Preliminary clinical evidence demonstrates that intratumoral PH-762 may provide substantial clinical benefit, with notable pathologic response, and modest mean reductions in tumor burden following treatment."Phio's lead clinical candidate, PH-762, is being evaluated as an intratumoral therapy for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. In its Phase 1b trial, Phio has reported that 22 patients completed treatment across five dose-escalation cohorts, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. The Company has also reported a pathological response rate in cSCC across all dosing cohorts of approximately 65%, including an 85% pathological response (6 of 7 patients) in the highest-dose cohort.Phio has indicated that FDA engagement regarding next-stage clinical development is targeted for the second quarter of 2026 and has reported cash and cash equivalents projected to sustain operations into the first half of 2027.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology in immuno-oncology. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Notably, INTASYL is a self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics without the need for formulation enhancements or manipulations to reach its target. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit