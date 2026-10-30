Phillips Medisize to Present on Large-Volume Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Trends at PODD 2026

HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech devices, will present on the expanding role of large-volume subcutaneous (LVSC) delivery of complex biologics during the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) 2026 conference, taking place Oct. 29–30 in Boston.

Iain Simpson, Ph.D., MBA, director in the global Pharma segment team at Phillips Medisize, will deliver a plenary presentation titled, “Go Big or Go Home: Keeping Large-Volume Drug Delivery Out of the Clinic,” on Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The session highlights how pharmaceutical companies are moving complex biologics from hospital-based intravenous infusions to at-home care.

The presentation will cover key commercial and engineering considerations shaping LVSC delivery:

The proportion of subcutaneous approvals with delivery volumes greater than 2mL is increasing : While overall annual regulatory approvals for injectable biologics remain steady, large-volume subcutaneous therapies account for an expanding share of new product entries, underlining increasing interest in this area.

: While overall annual regulatory approvals for injectable biologics remain steady, large-volume subcutaneous therapies account for an expanding share of new product entries, underlining increasing interest in this area. Understanding the three main routes to LVSC product approval: Switching from intravenous to subcutaneous delivery is the most common development route for high-volume products. Other routes include launching directly as an LVSC therapy or transitioning from lower-volume to higher-volume subcutaneous delivery. Syringes and vials remain the predominant delivery systems, with no evidence to date of a strong trend toward advanced devices.

Switching from intravenous to subcutaneous delivery is the most common development route for high-volume products. Other routes include launching directly as an LVSC therapy or transitioning from lower-volume to higher-volume subcutaneous delivery. Syringes and vials remain the predominant delivery systems, with no evidence to date of a strong trend toward advanced devices. Recognizing that one-size-fits-all architectures won’t address the market need : Different therapies and user capabilities demand varied device formats that align with patient needs outside the infusion center. Matching delivery systems to these distinct care pathways and therapy requirements demonstrates why single-device strategies do not (yet) work well in this space.

: Different therapies and user capabilities demand varied device formats that align with patient needs outside the infusion center. Matching delivery systems to these distinct care pathways and therapy requirements demonstrates why single-device strategies do not (yet) work well in this space. Selecting delivery systems beyond acquisition cost: Evaluating subcutaneous options requires looking beyond unit pricing and needs to identify scenarios where a higher device cost can be covered by total care pathway savings. Device selection must balance a range of stakeholder needs, applying “delivery minded thinking” to go beyond device feasibility and functionality, including healthcare practitioner workflow, patient training demands, reimbursement structures and overall clinic capacity.*

“Pharmaceutical companies are moving complex biologics toward subcutaneous administration to improve patient convenience, protect market share and to offer payer value,” said Simpson. “Moving these larger volumes out of the hospital requires solving formulation and human-factor constraints early in development and also evaluating the likely treatment pathway cost. At PODD, we are sharing practical data to help teams evaluate these trade-offs and build dependable delivery pathways.”

Conference attendees can visit Phillips Medisize at Booth 520. Additional information is available at www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Phillips Medisize

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and in vitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture lifesaving innovations. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips Medisize leverages its 60 years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to collaborate with customers to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

* The conclusions presented at PODD are based on third-party materials that will be cited in the accompanying presentation slides. This news release summarizes those conclusions and is not itself a third-party source.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Koch or its affiliates. The research and conclusions presented herein are solely the work of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as representing the views, endorsements, or positions of Koch. Any mention of specific products, services, or processes does not constitute or imply an endorsement by the organization. The author(s) have undertaken this research in an individual capacity, and Koch bears no responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or outcomes related to the application of the information contained in this article.

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