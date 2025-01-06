PhenoVista Biosciences Partners with NETRI to Expand Organ-on-Chip Service Offerings for Drug Development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhenoVista Biosciences, a contract research organization (CRO) and leading provider of both custom and off-the-shelf, imaging-based assay services based in San Diego, California, announces their new commercial partnership with NETRI, a world leader manufacturer of microfluidic devices for high-throughput screening (HTS) based in Lyon, France. This partnership will combine PhenoVista’s extensive experience in developing biologically complex, in vitro models for high-content imaging with NETRI’s expertise in creating powerful, organ-on-chip devices.





NETRI’s goal of democratizing the use of organ-on-chip technology in drug-discovery and healthcare industries is exhibited by their growing list of products that span oncology and various areas of neurobiology and their screening services. NETRI has created models of numerous valuable systems and diseases, including but not limited to chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), dermatology and cosmetology applications, and, most recently, neuromuscular junctions platforms. These devices and models enable compartmentalization of cells and are conducive HTS and unique multi-electrode array (MEA) electrophysiology readout.

PhenoVista is a leading provider of disease-relevant, cell-based assay services that works with clients in a collaborative, adaptable manner to design and implement physiologically meaningful assays. PhenoVista has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality data to biopharmaceutical clients with its unique and unparalleled combination of cutting-edge cell models and the latest high-content imaging technologies and data-analysis capabilities. Their diverse repertoire includes working with primary cells, iPSC-derived neurons and glia, and client-engineered lines in a variety of formats. They offer a variety of services, from off-the-shelf, pre-determined assays to completely custom services.

“At NETRI, our mission has always been to make advanced organ-on-chip technologies accessible to accelerate breakthroughs in drug discovery and human healthcare. Partnering with PhenoVista represents a significant step forward in this vision,” says Dr. Thierry Poumeyrol, Chief Business Officer of NETRI. “By combining our cutting-edge microfluidic platforms with PhenoVista’s expertise in high-content imaging and assay development, we are excited to offer our clients even more precise, functional, and scalable solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering the biopharmaceutical industry with tools to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes.”

“This partnership supports PhenoVista’s core mission - to provide scientists with the highest-quality data related to drug efficacy and mechanisms of action,” says James Evans, co-founder and CEO of PhenoVista. “NETRI’s platform technology integrates seamlessly with our custom-assay development capabilities built on scalable, quantitative imaging of human cell models. We look forward to helping our clients answer mechanistic questions faster with novel insights.”

Under this partnership, NETRI and PhenoVista will offer their clients more relevant and functional assays to enhance their drug-development campaigns. The combination of NETRI’s advanced cell-culture technologies with PhenoVista’s expertise in developing unique, high-content assays will empower the biopharmaceutical industry with new capabilities to expedite drug discovery.

