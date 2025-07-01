PHC Announces Exclusive Distribution of MaxCyte® ExPERT™ Platform in Japan

-- Enabling Scalable, Non-Viral Cell Engineering for Research, Biomanufacturing, and Therapeutic Development --

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Biomedical Division of PHC Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Nobuaki Nakamura; hereafter referred to as "PHCbi"), a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, hereafter referred to as "PHCHD") announces it has signed an exclusive agreement with MaxCyte, Inc. to distribute the MaxCyte ExPERT platform(*1) in Japan. In Singapore, SciMed (Asia) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of PHCHD, separately entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with MaxCyte and launched the ExPERT platform in the country in June. MaxCyte is a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics. Under this partnership, PHCbi will offer sales and service support for MaxCyte’s instruments, consumables, and solutions, providing researchers and manufacturers with access to a clinically proven, non-viral cell engineering platform.

MaxCyte’s ExPERT instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically and commercially validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By enabling high transfection efficiency and cell viability, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

PHCbi will distribute and support the full range of MaxCyte platforms covered under this agreement, including the ExPERT ATx®, ExPERT STx®, ExPERT GTx® and ExPERT VLx® as well as related consumables such as processing assemblies and electroporation buffers. These platforms are used by researchers worldwide and have been referenced in more than 70 clinical programs as of Q1 2025.

Chikara Takauo, Director of PHC Corporation and General Manager of PHCbi, commented: “We are pleased to add the MaxCyte’s ExPERT instruments to our cell culture technology portfolio. Guided by our vision of ‘contributing to the evolution and progress of therapeutic modalities,’ we are committed to expanding new solutions that address the challenges of QCD (Quality, Cost, and Delivery) in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing processes. The addition of MaxCyte’s ExPERT portoflio allows us to better support scientists and cell therapy developers by providing them with a powerful, non-viral tool to advance their cell-based research and development processes and ultimately accelerate the adoption of CGT."

The addition of MaxCyte’s ExPERT platform complements PHCbi’s ongoing efforts to further enhance the efficiency of CGT development and manufacturing processes while improving cell quality and safety. PHCbi recently introduced the LiCellMoTM live-cell metabolic analyzer(*2) for research use, incorporating PHC’s core In-Line Monitoring technology. In addition, PHCbi is developing the LiCellGrowTM cell expansion system, which is being designed to optimize the cell culture environment by automatically exchanging culture medium based on the metabolic state of cells. Together with the MaxCyte’s platform, these solutions reflect PHCbi’s commitment to delivering comprehensive support for researchers and developers working in areas such as regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and bioproduction as well as accelerating cell-based innovation in Japan and Singapore.

PHCbi will showcase the ExPERT Platform at the 7th Regenerative Medicine EXPO Tokyo 2025 in Japan, which will be held at Japan’s Tokyo Big Sight from July 9 to July 11, 2025.

7th Regenerative Medicine EXPO Tokyo 2025

Dates: July 9 (Wed.) - 11 (Fri.), 2025

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight Japan, West Exhibition Halls (PHCbi Booth No.: W5-30)

Official Website: INTERPHEX Week Tokyo / Regenerative Medicine Expo Tokyo

(*1) Product information: https://scimed.phchd.com/brand/maxcyte/

MaxCyte’s instruments are not classified as a medical device. (*2) Product information: Live Cell Metabolic Analyzer | PHCbi

About the Biomedical Division of PHC Corporation

Established in 1969, PHC Corporation is a Japanese subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. The Biomedical Division supports the life sciences industry helping researchers and healthcare providers in around 110 countries and regions through its PHCbi-branded laboratory and equipment and services including CO 2 incubators and ultra-low temperature freezers.

www.phchd.com/global/phc

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex and Mediford. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, diagnostics and life sciences. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

www.phchd.com/global

About SciMed (Asia) Pte Ltd

SciMed (Asia) Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, is an established and leading provider of products and services for biomedical, life sciences, healthcare, drug discovery, pharmaceutical, laboratories, industrial tests, and agricultural markets. SciMed has become the wholly owned subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation in 2023, advancing sales and marketing in life sciences business across Southeast Asia, India, and Oceania.

scimed.phchd.com

About MaxCyte, Inc.

At MaxCyte, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation™ technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

