PHAXIAM Presented its IVD Phagogram test and updated phage susceptibility tracking at the first “Phagogram Day”

This event, organized in collaboration with Phage Canada and bringing together international experts, highlighted the growing interest in phage therapy and the urgent need for a reference method for phagogram on an international scale

PHAXIAM phages demonstrated outstanding performance against clinical bacterial strains

Lyon (France) – November 18, 2024, at 06:00 p.m. CET – PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM - FR0011471135), hereafter “The Company” or PHAXIAM, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, presented the latest susceptibility data of bacterial strains to its phages during the first “Phagogram Day”, held on November 14, in Lyon.

Organized by PHAXIAM in collaboration with Phage Canada – a non-profit organization uniting stakeholder in phage therapy across Canada – the “Phagogram Day” has generated technical-scientific exchanges focusing on the development of phagograms, in-vitro tests designed to assess the susceptibility of clinical bacterial strains to phages. Experts from different countries (Canada, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and France) gathered to discuss advances in this field, including methodologies and biological reagents used in diagnostics, while sharing best practices.

For this first edition, PHAXIAM presented the regulatory and technical framework for developing its phagogram test, alongside insights from over 398 clinical strain analyses.

PHAXIAM’s phagogram represents a robust solution to guide physicians in selecting phage-based treatments. It also plays a critical role in monitoring antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as the first in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test dedicated to evaluating phage activity with CE marking.

During the event, PHAXIAM unveiled updates on phage susceptibility tracking, reaffirming the outstanding performance of its phage candidates, which are currently used in compassionate clinical practice.

Bacterial infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus):

Sensitivity observed through H1 2024: 98.7% of strains were susceptible to at least one anti-S. aureus phage (PP1493 and PP1815).

Bacterial infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa):

Sensitivity observed through H1 2024: 71.3% of strains susceptible to at least one of the anti-P-aeruginosa phage (PP1450, PP1777, PP1782 and PP1797).

Dr. Rafael Gomes Von Borowski, Head of Diagnostics & Development at PHAXIAM, stated: “We are thrilled this highly enriching event and deeply grateful to Phage Canada, especially Dr. Gregory German, for his unwavering support in its organization. Together with the attending experts, we recognized a shared need: as interest in phage therapy grows globally, the importance of reliable diagnostic support becomes undeniable. These promising results underscore the potential of PHAXIAM’s phagogram development strategy and offer real hope for patients and clinicians alike.”

About Phage Canada

Phage Canada was informally established in 2020 to connect researchers and practitioners working on phage research and applications in Canada. Following two highly successful events that highlighted the demand for a more formal structure, Phage Canada was founded as a non-profit organization in 2023 by Dr. Alexander Hynes and Dr. Greg German.

For more information, please visit www.phagecanada.ca

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com

