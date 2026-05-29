Pharvaris to Present Clinical Data at the EAACI Annual Congress 2026

ZUG, Switzerland, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and seven abstracts for flash talk/poster presentation at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2026, to be held from June 12-15, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Oral Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: End of Progression Results in the Phase 3 RAPIDe-3 Trial

Presenter: Mauro Cancian, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 3:00-4:30 p.m. TRT (8:00-9:30 a.m. EDT)

Title: Clinical Cardiovascular Safety Assessment of Oral Deucrictibant

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)

Title: A Clinically Validated Kinin Biomarker Assay to Differentiate Bradykinin-Mediated from Mast Cell-Mediated Angioedema

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)

Title: Evaluations of Safety Margins and Response to Deucrictibant Extended-Release (XR) Tablet in Combination with Deucrictibant Immediate-Release (IR) Capsule

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)

Title: Oral Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the Phase 3 RAPIDe-3 Trial

Presenter: Philip Li, M.D., FRCP

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)

Title: RAPIDe-3 Patient Voices: Qualitative Insights from the Phase 3 Study of Oral Deucrictibant for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)

Title: Results of the Phase 2 CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study on the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Format: Flash Talk

Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 3:00-4:30 p.m. TRT (8:00-9:30 a.m. EDT)

Title: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study: Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improved Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Format: Flash Talk

Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 3:00-4:30 p.m. TRT (8:00-9:30 a.m. EDT)



The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris’ aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacy™, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris is preparing marketing authorization applications for deucrictibant immediate-release capsule as an on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, and a global pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) is ongoing with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, CREAATE is an ongoing Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prophylactic and on-demand treatment of AAE-C1INH attacks. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

CONTACT: Contact Maggie Beller Vice President, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications maggie.beller@pharvaris.com