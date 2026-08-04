SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pharming Group to participate in Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

Leiden, the Netherlands, August 4, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR), today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on August 12-13, 2026.

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 EDT/16:00 CEST.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

Media Relations
Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)
E: JDeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment


Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Generative AI image of hooked syringe
Insights
Biologics push CMOs/CDMOs to expand sterile fill-finish and prefilled syringe capacity
August 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Business competitive advantage of paper plane in new competitive, competitor individual pointing in different ways for new competitive advantage on 3D render. Advantage for new idea competition.
Insights
Denmark’s foundation‑fueled biotech boom redraws the Nordic map
July 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Nordic biotech’s next act: From fragmentation to global force
July 23, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Big fish eats small, takeover of the company. Art collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics targets $1.8B PolyPeptide buyout to expand in obesity
July 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor