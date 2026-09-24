PharmFormulator LLC Launches Intelligence Platform to Bring Unprecedented Transparency to Ophthalmic Inactive Ingredients

McKinney, Texas — September 23, 2026 — PharmFormulator LLC today announced the official launch of PharmFormulator™, a subscription-based data platform designed to provide researchers, pharmaceutical scientists, pharmacists, and medical professionals with extensive, searchable access to ophthalmic drug product formulation estimates—including inactive ingredient concentrations typically absent from publicly available labeling.
PharmFormulator is a source-linked research platform with over 1,200 U.S. ophthalmic drug-product records, including label-derived information, non-validated analytical composition estimates, and public patent research references designed to support preliminary generic research, formulation optimization, and comparative product analysis.
“Pharmaceutical innovation is often slowed by incomplete access to formulation data,” said Alan L. Weiner, Ph.D., Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of PharmFormulator LLC. “With PharmFormulator, we are providing a powerful, structured dataset that goes beyond labeling to deliver the level of detail scientists need to accelerate development and make better-informed decisions. While our listed formulas are not validated by analytical testing, they are built using the closest approximated data from patents and other public sources. We believe having these concentration estimates more readily accessible to the scientific community at low cost can dramatically help jump-start drug product formulation research efforts.”
A New Standard for Formulation
Transparency
Unlike traditional drug databases that
focus primarily on active ingredients and high-level excipient listings,
PharmFormulator delivers: The platform’s intuitive interface enables
users to rapidly identify formulations meeting specific criteria—for example,
filtering products containing a viscosity agent and preservative within a
defined pH and osmolality range—then drilling down into individual product
records and associated source documentation. Designed for Pharmaceutical R&D,
Competitive Intelligence, and Public Access PharmFormulator is built to serve a broad
range of stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem,
including: By consolidating fragmented data into a
structured, searchable environment, the platform has potential to reduce
trial-and-error iterations and subsequently truncate both development time and associated
costs. The Company has leveraged AI-developed tools for regular updating of the
database information as well as to position it for future capability expansions
of the website. Subscription-Based Access PharmFormulator is available via
individual or multi-seat subscription tiers and offers a cost-effective option
for 3 months without long-term commitment. The standard annual rate is offered
at a substantially discounted rate from the 3-month subscription rate. As well,
PharmFormulator is SSO/SCIM configured for Enterprise subscriptions. About PharmFormulator LLC PharmFormulator is a specialized
ophthalmic scientific intelligence platform designed to accelerate preliminary
drug research and development for pharmaceutical professionals. By aggregating
public regulatory records, patent disclosures, official product labeling, and
FDA filings, PharmFormulator provides a searchable library of ophthalmic
formulation profiles and source-linked ingredient data. The platform delivers analytical composition
estimates and source-reported ingredient profiles to help research teams
de-risk early-stage development, evaluate historical product records, and gain
actionable market insights. PharmFormulator is an independent research tool
intended strictly for preliminary reference and informational use; it does not
provide manufacturing, compounding, or clinical instructions, nor does it
guarantee final product compositions or grant regulatory, legal, or
freedom-to-operate clearances. For more information, visit https://PharmFormulator.com Media Contact-PharmFormulator LLC: Alan Weiner, Ph.D.
CEO/Managing
Partner alan.weiner@pharmformulator.com 214-551-3152
A New Standard for Formulation Transparency
Unlike traditional drug databases that focus primarily on active ingredients and high-level excipient listings, PharmFormulator delivers:
The platform’s intuitive interface enables users to rapidly identify formulations meeting specific criteria—for example, filtering products containing a viscosity agent and preservative within a defined pH and osmolality range—then drilling down into individual product records and associated source documentation.
Designed for Pharmaceutical R&D, Competitive Intelligence, and Public Access
PharmFormulator is built to serve a broad range of stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem, including:
By consolidating fragmented data into a structured, searchable environment, the platform has potential to reduce trial-and-error iterations and subsequently truncate both development time and associated costs. The Company has leveraged AI-developed tools for regular updating of the database information as well as to position it for future capability expansions of the website.
Subscription-Based Access
PharmFormulator is available via individual or multi-seat subscription tiers and offers a cost-effective option for 3 months without long-term commitment. The standard annual rate is offered at a substantially discounted rate from the 3-month subscription rate. As well, PharmFormulator is SSO/SCIM configured for Enterprise subscriptions.
About PharmFormulator LLC
PharmFormulator is a specialized ophthalmic scientific intelligence platform designed to accelerate preliminary drug research and development for pharmaceutical professionals. By aggregating public regulatory records, patent disclosures, official product labeling, and FDA filings, PharmFormulator provides a searchable library of ophthalmic formulation profiles and source-linked ingredient data.
The platform delivers analytical composition estimates and source-reported ingredient profiles to help research teams de-risk early-stage development, evaluate historical product records, and gain actionable market insights. PharmFormulator is an independent research tool intended strictly for preliminary reference and informational use; it does not provide manufacturing, compounding, or clinical instructions, nor does it guarantee final product compositions or grant regulatory, legal, or freedom-to-operate clearances.
For more information, visit https://PharmFormulator.com
Media Contact-PharmFormulator LLC:
Alan Weiner, Ph.D.
CEO/Managing Partner
alan.weiner@pharmformulator.com
214-551-3152