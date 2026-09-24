PharmFormulator LLC Launches Intelligence Platform to Bring Unprecedented Transparency to Ophthalmic Inactive Ingredients

McKinney, Texas — September 23, 2026 — PharmFormulator LLC today announced the official launch of PharmFormulator™, a subscription-based data platform designed to provide researchers, pharmaceutical scientists, pharmacists, and medical professionals with extensive, searchable access to ophthalmic drug product formulation estimates—including inactive ingredient concentrations typically absent from publicly available labeling.

PharmFormulator is a source-linked research platform with over 1,200 U.S. ophthalmic drug-product records, including label-derived information, non-validated analytical composition estimates, and public patent research references designed to support preliminary generic research, formulation optimization, and comparative product analysis.

“Pharmaceutical innovation is often slowed by incomplete access to formulation data,” said Alan L. Weiner, Ph.D., Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of PharmFormulator LLC. “With PharmFormulator, we are providing a powerful, structured dataset that goes beyond labeling to deliver the level of detail scientists need to accelerate development and make better-informed decisions. While our listed formulas are not validated by analytical testing, they are built using the closest approximated data from patents and other public sources. We believe having these concentration estimates more readily accessible to the scientific community at low cost can dramatically help jump-start drug product formulation research efforts.”