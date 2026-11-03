PharmaEssentia to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies and Citi Healthcare Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 16-19, 2026

Location: London, United Kingdom

Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: December 1-3, 2026

Location: Miami, Florida

Management will be available for investor meetings at both conferences. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Jefferies or Citi representative.

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, located in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446). PharmaEssentia Corporation, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan. For more information about PharmaEssentia USA, visit the website, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

IR and Media Contacts

Muriel Huang

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

muriel_huang@pharmaessentia.com

Melia Matthews

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

melia.matthews@pharmaessentia.com