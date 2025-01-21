PharmaCord Announces Appointment of Robert Truckenmiller as CEO

PharmaCord LLC, a leading provider of patient services for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Robert Truckenmiller as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31st, 2025. Truckenmiller has nearly 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Vaccines for GSK, a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in vaccines and specialty medicines.

PharmaCord Founder and CEO Nitin Sahney will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and remains a significant investor in the Company. Since founding PharmaCord in 2017, Sahney has led the Company from conceptualization to becoming a critical partner to the largest pharma companies in the world, using enhanced technologies to improve the patient experience. He has devoted his career to orchestrating transformative shifts within healthcare companies and redefining the standards of achievement within the industry.

“I can’t think of a better leader to guide PharmaCord into its next chapter of growth and innovation. Rob’s tenure and extensive industry relationships, passion for the business, and commitment to enhancing the patient experience make him the perfect candidate to execute our ambitious growth plans,” said Sahney. “Founding and leading PharmaCord has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and I look forward to working with Rob as we continue to expand our tech-enabled offerings. With the support of the Board and our partners at Permira, I’m confident PharmaCord’s best years are ahead.”

“Nitin has been a visionary leader in the pharmaceutical industry, building PharmaCord from inception into a leading provider in the patient services sector, all while making a profound impact on countless people who rely on complex therapeutics,” said Jon Maschmeyer, Partner at Permira and member of PharmaCord’s Board of Directors. “Working closely with Nitin, we identified Rob as the ideal person to take the reins as the company continues its impressive growth trajectory. Rob’s focus on innovation and deep understanding of our customers’ needs will help us further accelerate PharmaCord’s success in the years ahead and improve the lives of more patients around the world.”

“Having spent most of my career in the pharma sector, I have witnessed first-hand the critical role pharmaceuticals play in protecting the health of people and communities,” said Truckenmiller. “I was drawn to PharmaCord for its commitment to enhancing the patient experience by raising awareness, improving access to treatment, increasing affordability, and promoting therapy adherence. Nitin and his team have achieved extraordinary things, and I’m excited to lead the business alongside the talented management team and the Board to build on PharmaCord’s positive impact.”

Truckenmiller joined GSK in 2021 as head of the U.S. Market Access team, with strategic and operational responsibility across all market access functions, including payer marketing, national and regional accounts, channel strategies and sales, contract management and operations, and government price reporting. He was also a core member of the U.S. commercial leadership team, playing a key role in shaping commercial strategies and driving the growth and transformation of GSK’s U.S. Pharmaceutical business.

Before his tenure at GSK, Truckenmiller spent over 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, holding leadership roles in sales, marketing, and market access at leading companies such as EMD Serono, UCB Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. At EMD Serono, he served as Senior Vice President of Market Access & Customer Solutions, where he led U.S. market access strategies, launch preparations, and payer contracting to improve patient access to medicines. Truckenmiller holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and an MBA in Finance and Financial Management from the University of Central Florida. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Funds advised by Permira completed the acquisition of PharmaCord in September 2024. The investment will enable PharmaCord to expand its tech-enabled offerings and support its ambitious growth initiatives.

About PharmaCord

As a patient services provider, PharmaCord works on behalf of drug manufacturers to simplify the patient therapeutic journey. Through a combination of its proprietary PharmaCord Lynk™ technology suite, exceptionally talented team members and its non-commercial pharmacy PharmaCord Scripts™, PharmaCord helps patients have a better experience accessing and adhering to their critical medications. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

