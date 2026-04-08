Phanes Therapeutics announces dose expansion in clinical study of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy for treatment of biliary tract cancer

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today the initiation of the dose expansion phase in their clinical study evaluating spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of biliary tract cancer (BTC), following dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) clearance at two dose levels.

Spevatamig is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma in 2024. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study spevatamig in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab.

Phanes is conducting clinical trials with spevatamig in multiple oncology indications, including a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients. As of March 2026, more than 160 patients globally have been dosed with spevatamig collectively in monotherapy and combination therapy settings. Three posters on spevatamig will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego. Presentation details can be found here: Phanes Therapeutics to present three clinical posters at AACR 2026

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase 2 clinical trials with spevatamig, peluntamig, and mavrostobart. Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries, please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

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SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics