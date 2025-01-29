PESG Report: Silexion Therapeutics’ Systemic Delivery Breakthrough Positions Company as Rising Star in The Multi-Billion Dollar Precision Oncology Market

Silexion Therapeutics reported 50% Tumor Reduction in Breakthrough Preclinical Systemic Administration Data; Maxim Group Analyst recently gave the company a Strong Buy Rating and a $9 Price Target as Company Advances RNAi Platform for KRAS-Driven Cancers Amid Hot Precision Oncology M&A Market and a series of Multi-Billion Dollar Acquisitions in the field

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLXN #biotech--PESG Research releases new market update: Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN)* continues to strengthen its position in the precision oncology landscape with breakthrough preclinical data validating systemic administration of SIL-204, potentially opening new frontiers in treating KRAS-driven cancers. This development comes amid increasing industry appetite for innovative oncology assets, exemplified by recent multi-billion dollar acquisitions.





Silexion’s latest preclinical findings mark a significant advancement in RNAi therapeutics, with data showing 50% tumor growth reduction and complete necrosis in half of treated tumors after 30 days, sustained therapeutic levels for over 56 days from a single administration, and broad coverage of key KRAS mutations (G12D, G12V, G12R, Q61H, and G13D). These results build upon previous successes, including promising synergy with first-line chemotherapies and the strategic collaboration with Evonik for advanced PLGA microparticle formulation.

The precision oncology landscape has witnessed unprecedented consolidation, with Pfizer’s $43 billion acquisition of Seagen and AbbVie’s $10.1 billion purchase of Immunogen exemplifying the industry’s willingness to invest heavily in innovative cancer therapeutics. These transactions reflect a broader industry shift toward precision medicine, particularly in oncology, where targeted therapies command significant premiums.

Silexion’s emergence as a potentially compelling player stems from its differentiated RNAi approach to targeting one of oncology’s most challenging problems, offering broader applicability across multiple KRAS mutations compared to competitors’ small molecule inhibitors. The first-generation LODER™ platform has already demonstrated promising Phase 2 results, while the next-generation SIL-204 advances toward clinical trials with successful validation of systemic administration.

Notable industry analysts seem to have taken notice, with Maxim Group initiating coverage with a “strong buy” recommendation in November 2024 and an updated price target of $9. As Silexion advances toward clinical trials with SIL-204 and explores expanded development strategies, several key catalysts may lie ahead and could be worth watching closely, including metastasis impact studies, advancement towards next phases of trials, data from additional indications, potential strategic partnerships, and more positioning the company uniquely in the precision oncology landscape at a time when the industry actively seeks innovative solutions for challenging cancers.

>> We Encourage you to read the source news from Silexion: Silexion Therapeutics Reports Strong Tumor Growth Reduction from Systemic Administration of SIL-204 in Preclinical Pancreatic Cancer Models

