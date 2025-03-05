PESG Report: Inspira Technologies Breaks new Ground with Positive Clinical Data for AI-Powered Blood Sensor Exceeding Expectations

Inspira Technologies* reports groundbreaking clinical results for its AI-powered HYLA blood sensor, achieving 96% accuracy in a key parameter and 92.3% accuracy in detecting oxygen deficiencies. These impressive findings provide new validation the company’s innovative non-invasive monitoring technology and strengthen its position in both the $5.7 billion blood gas analyzer market and the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market. With FDA submission on track for H2 2025 and the INSPIRA ART100 system already being deployed to U.S. hospitals, the company continues to build momentum in its multi-pronged strategy to revolutionize critical care.





NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IINN #biotech--PESG Research releases an update following groundbreaking clinical evaluation results: Inspira Technologies* (NASDAQ: IINN) has reported exceptional clinical study outcomes for its HYLA blood sensor, with 96% accuracy achieved in a key parameter compared to traditional blood analyzers. This milestone achievement validates the company’s AI-powered continuous blood monitoring technology and accelerates its path toward commercial deployment in multiple healthcare settings.

Promising Clinical Validation at Premier Medical Institution

The clinical study, conducted at Sheba Hospital (ranked among the world’s top 8 hospitals by Newsweek), successfully demonstrated the HYLA sensor’s capabilities across 6 patients undergoing open-heart surgery. The clip-on device monitored blood parameters in real-time as blood circulated through the cardiopulmonary bypass system, achieving impressive concordance with conventional laboratory testing methods. Notably, the study also validated a new indicator for identifying oxygen deficiencies, showing 92.3% accuracy – a critical capability for preventing hypoxia during surgical procedures.

This clinical validation at one of the world’s premier medical institutions represents a significant de-risking event for the company’s core technology. As Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira, noted, “Achieving 96% accuracy as reflected in our clinical results in real-time blood monitoring without the need for blood draws represents a significant technological breakthrough.”

Expanding Technology Ecosystem Shows Commercial Progress

The successful HYLA clinical results come amid accelerating commercial momentum for Inspira’s broader product ecosystem. The company’s INSPIRA ART100 system, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2024 for cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, is now being deployed at leading U.S. hospitals through distribution partner Glo-Med Networks. The system was recently enhanced with new support features designed to assist medical teams, reduce staff overhead, and improve efficiency during critical procedures.

Additionally, in February 2025, Inspira reported positive initial results from its collaboration with Ennocure MedTech Ltd. to develop a novel bio-electronic treatment for preventing bloodstream infections. Ex-vivo testing demonstrated a 95% reduction in bacterial presence within 4 hours, showing promise for addressing the estimated 250,000 bloodstream infections related to intravenous lines occurring worldwide annually.

Inspira’s Strategy Targets Multiple High-Value Markets

The successful clinical validation of the HYLA blood sensor represents a crucial step in Inspira’s strategy to penetrate multiple high-value medical technology markets. As a standalone technology, HYLA targets the blood gas analyzer market, which the company projects will reach $5.7 billion by 2030 (up from previous estimates of $2.5 billion). When integrated with Inspira’s respiratory support systems, the technology strengthens the company’s position in the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market.

Inspira’s approach of combining AI-enhanced monitoring capabilities with innovative respiratory support solutions addresses a critical unmet need in healthcare. With approximately 20 million patients annually requiring mechanical ventilation globally and mortality rates exceeding 50% under current protocols, Inspira’s technology ecosystem offers a potential paradigm shift in critical care management by enabling conscious patient treatment with continuous monitoring.

