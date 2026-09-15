Perspectum Appoints Warren Cresswell as Chief Executive Officer

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perspectum, a precision health company that delivers non-invasive solutions to accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes in cardiometabolic disease, today announced the appointment of Warren Cresswell as Chief Executive Officer, effective 15 September 2026.

Mr Cresswell is a global life sciences executive with more than 25 years of experience across diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and laboratory services. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Prometheus Laboratories, a Nestlé Health Science company, where he led the diagnostics business through a period of significant growth. He has built commercial and CLIA-certified laboratory infrastructure for FDA-cleared diagnostics in the United States, and most recently as CEO, he has led a precision oncology company. He holds a BA in Chemistry from California State University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am thrilled with the selection by the Board’s search committee of Warren Cresswell to serve as Perspectum’s next CEO. Warren has the leadership talent and experience that are the right match for Perspectum at this time in its growth and development. We are most enthusiastic to have him at the helm,” said Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Chairperson, Perspectum.

“I am honoured and excited to join Perspectum at such an important stage in the company’s evolution, and I am grateful to the Board for the confidence they have placed in me. Perspectum has built an exceptional scientific and technology platform that will meaningfully improve both drug development and patient care. I look forward to working with the talented team across the organization to build on that foundation, expand our global impact, and translate Perspectum’s innovation into meaningful value for patients, healthcare providers and shareholders,” said Warren Cresswell, Chief Executive Officer of Perspectum.

About Perspectum

Perspectum is a global medical technology company developing advanced imaging solutions that support earlier diagnosis and more personalised care for patients with cardiometabolic conditions. Operating across the UK, EU, Asia, and USA, Perspectum combines biomedical science, clinical expertise and quantitative imaging analytics to help clinicians detect disease sooner and make more informed decisions about patient care. For additional information, please visit perspectum.com.

Media contact:

Amanda Chin, SVP Investor Relations

Perspectum · amanda.chin@perspectum.com