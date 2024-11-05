SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Personalis to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

November 5, 2024 | 
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investors:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

