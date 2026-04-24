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Press Releases

Personalis to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026. In conjunction with the release, Personalis will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.



Interested parties may access the call by dialing 877-451-6152 for domestic callers or 201-389-0879 for international callers. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care throughout the patient journey. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

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