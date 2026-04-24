Permanente physician leaders Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, and Ramin Davidoff, MD, named to Becker’s 2026 “Great leaders in healthcare” list

Becker's Healthcare recognized The Permanente Federation co-CEOs for advancing value-based care, leveraging health care AI, improving health outcomes, and supporting physician and clinician well-being

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, and Ramin Davidoff, MD, co-CEOs of The Permanente Federation, were named to Becker's Hospital Review 2026 "Great leaders in healthcare" list. The co-CEOs were recognized for enhancing clinical outcomes, improving patient access and experience, ensuring industry-leading care quality ratings, advancing new technology, and supporting the clinician workforce.

Greg A. Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, was also named to the list.

The annual Becker's "Great leaders in healthcare" list recognizes leaders who are taking an active role in transforming health care and innovating to adapt to the rapidly changing industry landscape.

Becker's recognized Drs. Ansari and Davidoff for advancing new AI tools, overseeing efforts to support clinician wellness, and leading policy advocacy on behalf of Permanente physicians, among many transformative initiatives.

In addition to serving as co-CEOs of The Permanente Federation, Dr. Ansari and Dr. Davidoff each oversee three medical groups. Dr. Ansari is CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group; president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; and CEO of Northwest Permanente. Dr. Davidoff serves as executive medical director and board chair of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group and as board chair and CEO of both The Southeast Permanente Medical Group and The Hawaii Permanente Medical Group.

Under their leadership, Kaiser Permanente has continued to achieve industry-leading outcomes:

Kaiser Permanente members are 20% less likely to lose years of life due to cancer and 33% less likely to lose years of life due to heart disease, as compared with non-members in their communities.









Kaiser Permanente's national cancer expert review program expanded access to virtual specialist consultations for 11 cancer types.









Kaiser Permanente has received the highest or tied for the top National Committee for Quality Assurance ranking in every region served.









Ambient AI scribe technology was made available to more than 25,000 physicians nationally in the largest rollout of ambient AI technology in history and was shown to save clinicians an average of one hour in administrative documentation time. The initiative aims to improve physician wellness by reducing time spent on administrative tasks, enabling them to focus more fully on patient care.









Five Permanente Medical Groups were awarded the American Medical Association's Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program in 2025. The program highlights medical organizations committed to improving physician satisfaction and wellness and reducing burnout.

These physician leaders are advancing health care in the U.S. by championing a physician-led, value-based care model focused on patient outcomes, leveraging technology to deliver accessible and efficient care, and driving innovation and quality in medicine.

The complete list of Becker's 2026 "Great leaders in healthcare" honorees and their profiles are available here.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups



Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.6 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia. Find out more at permanente.org.

About The Permanente Federation



The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we're expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America. Find out more at permanente.org.

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SOURCE The Permanente Federation