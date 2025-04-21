Perfuse Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on PER-001 Intravitreal Implant for Glaucoma at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Meeting

– Oral presentation to highlight 6-month data from all cohorts of the completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial –

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perfuse Therapeutics"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering transformational therapies to treat ischemia-induced ocular diseases, today announced that an oral presentation on PER-001 intravitreal implant for glaucoma has been accepted for the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2025 being held May 4 to May 8, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. PER-001 is a first-in-class endothelin antagonist for ocular diseases being developed for the treatment of glaucoma and other ocular indications driven by ischemia.

The oral presentation will share data from all three cohorts of patients with glaucoma in the completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial. The data expand beyond earlier findings from the Phase 1 and Phase 2a (low dose) cohorts presented at the American Glaucoma Society Meeting in March 2025, demonstrating that PER-001 is well tolerated and shows promise as the first disease-modifying therapy for glaucoma.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: PER-001, an endothelin antagonist, increased optic nerve head blood flow with structural and functional improvements in patients with glaucoma



Date & Time: Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2:45–3:00 p.m. MDT



Abstract Number: 3322



Session Title: Glaucoma: Ocular blood flow and vascular pathophysiology



Location: Ballroom G



Presenter: Steven Mansberger, MD, MPH, Chief of Ophthalmology and Director of Glaucoma Services, Legacy Devers Eye Institute

About PER-001 Intravitreal Implant, a Long-Acting Endothelin Receptor Antagonist



PER-001 is a novel (new chemical entity), first-in-class small molecule endothelin receptor antagonist. Endothelin is the most potent vasoconstrictor in the human body and is upregulated in glaucoma. Endothelin is involved in inflammation and cell death through its receptors expressed in retinal vascular and neuroretinal cells. The PER-001 intravitreal implant is a bio-erodible implant, administered into the vitreous cavity of the eye using a single use, 25-gauge applicator and designed to provide a sustained release of PER-001, allowing for a convenient every 6 months dosing frequency.

About the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial



The Phase 1/2a is a multi-center, two-part clinical trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamics of PER-001 in patients with glaucoma. The Phase 1 part of the trial was a first-in-human, open-label, single ascending dose (SAD) study that evaluated the safety and tolerability of two doses (low dose, high dose) of PER-001 intravitreal implant in patients with advanced glaucoma. The Phase 2a part of the trial was a patient- and reading-center masked, randomized, sham-controlled study that evaluated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of the same two doses of PER-001 in patients with progressing, mild to moderate glaucoma.

All patients received a single intravitreal administration of PER-001 while maintaining their pre-study intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering therapies. In the Phase 1 SAD part of the trial, two doses of PER-001 intravitreal implant were tested in patients (n=6). In the Phase 2a part of the trial, the same two doses, along with a sham, were subsequently tested in patients (n=27). All patients were followed for 24 weeks after receiving a single dose.

About Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc.



Perfuse Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering transformational therapies to treat ischemia-induced ocular diseases. Enabled by its proprietary sustained release drug delivery platform, the Company is developing a robust pipeline of novel assets against validated targets. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California and with R&D facilities in Durham, North Carolina, Perfuse Therapeutics has established a strong team committed to advancing disease modifying therapies to patients with ocular disease around the world. For more information, please see www.perfusetherapeutics.com and on LinkedIn.

