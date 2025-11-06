Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Revenue of $354.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 17.8% or 16.9% in constant currency 1 , compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Total U.S. revenue of $275.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 21.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

U.S. Thrombectomy revenue of $192.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 18.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024. U.S. VTE revenue increased 34% compared to the same period a year ago.

Income from operations of $48.8 million or operating margin of 13.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income of $45.9 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $66.7 million or net income margin of 12.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 18.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total revenue increased to $354.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $301.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 17.8%, or 16.9% in constant currency1. The United States represented 77.5% of total revenue and international represented 22.5% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Revenue from the U.S. increased 21.5% while revenue from our international regions increased 6.6%, or 3.0% in constant currency1. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $236.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.8%, or 15.1% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 18.5% over the same period a year ago. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $118.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 22.0%, or 20.8% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 29.2% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $240.4 million, or 67.8% of total revenue compared to $200.3 million, or 66.5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses were $191.6 million, or 54.0% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to total operating expenses of $164.9 million, or 54.8% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2024. R&D expenses were $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses were $168.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $139.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Income from operations was $48.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to income from operations of $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Updated Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook



The Company is increasing its guidance for 2025 total revenue to a range of $1 billion, 375 million to $1 billion, 380 million, which represents 15% to 16% growth over 2024 revenue of $1 billion, 195 million. The Company maintains guidance for U.S. Thrombectomy growth of 20% to 21% compared to 2024 levels. The Company also maintains guidance for both gross margin and operating margin for full year 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information



Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 (conference id: 6572573), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at www.penumbrainc.com . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and c) adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;

non-recurring litigation related expenses;

non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group; and

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company's adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income (loss) of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;

non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes;

non-recurring litigation related expenses; and

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group, the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-recurring litigation related expenses, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements



Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)











September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024 Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 321,029



$ 324,404 Marketable investments



149,267



15,727 Accounts receivable, net



183,430



167,668 Inventories



432,365



406,737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



55,429



36,589 Total current assets



1,141,520



951,125 Property and equipment, net



97,730



62,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets



170,715



177,787 Finance lease right-of-use assets



26,790



28,018 Intangible assets, net



6,368



6,513 Goodwill



166,748



165,826 Deferred taxes



94,478



100,332 Other non-current assets



40,020



40,939 Total assets



$ 1,744,369



$ 1,533,181 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$ 29,821



$ 31,326 Accrued liabilities



124,273



112,429 Current operating lease liabilities



13,086



12,221 Current finance lease liabilities



2,423



2,369 Total current liabilities



169,603



158,345 Non-current operating lease liabilities



180,313



187,068 Non-current finance lease liabilities



21,223



21,731 Other non-current liabilities



14,534



15,106 Total liabilities



385,673



382,250 Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



39



38 Additional paid-in capital



1,165,195



1,096,732 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



3,114



(5,843) Retained earnings



190,348



60,004 Total stockholders' equity



1,358,696



1,150,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 1,744,369



$ 1,533,181

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue



$ 354,685



$ 301,039



$ 1,018,280



$ 879,097 Cost of revenue



114,269



100,733



337,971



334,823 Gross profit



240,416



200,306



680,309



544,274 Operating expenses:































Research and development



22,677



25,205



67,972



74,773 Sales, general and administrative



168,901



139,737



482,321



426,052 Impairment charge



—



—



—



76,945 Total operating expenses



191,578



164,942



550,293



577,770 Income (loss) from operations



48,838



35,364



130,016



(33,496) Interest and other income, net



3,487



4,414



11,477



10,026 Income (loss) before income taxes



52,325



39,778



141,493



(23,470) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



6,474



10,251



11,149



(3,799) Net income (loss)



$ 45,851



$ 29,527



$ 130,344



$ (19,671)



































Net income (loss) per share:































Basic



$ 1.17



$ 0.76



$ 3.36



$ (0.51) Diluted



$ 1.17



$ 0.75



$ 3.32



$ (0.51) Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



39,078,378



38,610,805



38,827,038



38,706,809 Diluted



39,302,239



39,178,227



39,250,680



38,706,809

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and



Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands)











Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP operating expenses



$ 191,578



$ 164,942



$ 550,293



$ 577,770 GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following



items:































Impairment charge2



—



—



—



76,945 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



4,823 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired



—



—



—



4,759 Wind down expenses3



—



4,971



—



4,971 Non-GAAP operating expenses



$ 191,578



$ 159,971



$ 550,293



$ 486,272



































GAAP income (loss) from operations



$ 48,838



$ 35,364



$ 130,016



$ (33,496) GAAP income (loss) from operations includes the effect of the



following items:































Impairment charge2



—



—



—



76,945 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



4,823 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired



—



—



—



4,759 Wind down expenses3



—



4,971



—



4,971 Non-GAAP income from operations



$ 48,838



$ 40,335



$ 130,016



$ 58,002





















1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2025



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024







Net



income



Diluted



EPS



Net



income



Diluted



EPS



Net



income



Diluted



EPS



Net (loss)



income



Diluted



EPS GAAP net income (loss)



$ 45,851



$ 1.17



$ 29,527



$ 0.75



$ 130,344



$ 3.32



$ (19,671)



$ (0.51) GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of the



following items:































































Impairment charge2



—



—



—



—



—



—



76,945



1.96 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,823



0.12 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets



acquired



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,759



0.12 Wind down expenses3



—



—



4,971



0.13



—



—



4,971



0.13 Tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments above4



—



—



(1,198)



(0.03)



—



—



(22,051)



(0.56) Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation



awards



(7,754)



(0.20)



(85)



0.00



(25,889)



(0.66)



(491)



(0.01) Non-GAAP net income



$ 38,097



$ 0.97



$ 33,215



$ 0.85



$ 104,455



$ 2.66



$ 49,285



$ 1.25



































































GAAP diluted EPS











$ 1.17











$ 0.75











$ 3.32











$ (0.51) Non-GAAP diluted EPS











$ 0.97











$ 0.85











$ 2.66











$ 1.25



































































Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:



























































GAAP diluted EPS



39,302,239



39,178,227



39,250,680



38,706,809 Non-GAAP diluted EPS5



39,302,239



39,178,227



39,250,680



39,334,133





















1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. 4For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.10% to compute the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. 5For the purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 39,334,133 were used as the Company had non-GAAP net income in the period.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)











Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP net income (loss)



$ 45,851



$ 29,527



$ 130,344



$ (19,671) Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss):































Depreciation and amortization expense



2,488



4,148



13,010



19,314 Interest income, net



(4,022)



(3,129)



(10,756)



(9,333) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



6,474



10,251



11,149



(3,799) Stock-based compensation expense



15,932



10,940



43,951



34,069 Impairment charge2



—



—



—



76,945 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



4,823 Wind down expenses3



—



4,971



—



4,971 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 66,723



$ 56,708



$ 187,698



$ 107,319



































Revenue



$ 354,685



$ 301,039



$ 1,018,280



$ 879,097 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 66,723



$ 56,708



$ 187,698



$ 107,319 GAAP net income (loss) margin



12.9 %



9.8 %



12.8 %



(2.2) % Adjusted EBITDA margin



18.8 %



18.8 %



18.4 %



12.2 %





















1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)











Three Months Ended



September 30,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% United States



$ 275,029



$ 226,326



$ 48,703



21.5 %



$ —



$ 48,703



21.5 % International



79,656



74,713



4,943



6.6 %



(2,689)



2,254



3.0 % Total



$ 354,685



$ 301,039



$ 53,646



17.8 %



$ (2,689)



$ 50,957



16.9 %











Nine Months Ended



September 30,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% United States



$ 792,707



$ 654,150



$ 138,557



21.2 %



$ —



$ 138,557



21.2 % International



225,573



224,947



626



0.3 %



(3,169)



(2,543)



(1.1) % Total



$ 1,018,280



$ 879,097



$ 139,183



15.8 %



$ (3,169)



$ 136,014



15.5 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)











Three Months Ended



September 30,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy



$ 236,422



$ 204,141



$ 32,281



15.8 %



$ (1,444)



$ 30,837



15.1 % Embolization and Access



118,263



96,898



21,365



22.0 %



(1,245)



20,120



20.8 % Total



$ 354,685



$ 301,039



$ 53,646



17.8 %



$ (2,689)



$ 50,957



16.9 %











Nine Months Ended



September 30,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy



$ 693,222



$ 595,346



$ 97,876



16.4 %



$ (1,682)



$ 96,194



16.2 % Embolization and Access



325,058



283,751



41,307



14.6 %



(1,487)



39,820



14.0 % Total



$ 1,018,280



$ 879,097



$ 139,183



15.8 %



$ (3,169)



$ 136,014



15.5 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)











Three Months Ended



September 30,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy























































United States



$ 191,994



$ 162,051



$ 29,943



18.5 %



$ —



$ 29,943



18.5 % International



44,428



42,090



2,338



5.6 %



(1,444)



894



2.1 % Total Thrombectomy



236,422



204,141



32,281



15.8 %



(1,444)



30,837



15.1 % Embolization and Access























































United States



83,035



64,275



18,760



29.2 %



—



18,760



29.2 % International



35,228



32,623



2,605



8.0 %



(1,245)



1,360



4.2 % Total Embolization and Access



118,263



96,898



21,365



22.0 %



(1,245)



20,120



20.8 % Total



$ 354,685



$ 301,039



$ 53,646



17.8 %



$ (2,689)



$ 50,957



16.9 %











Nine Months Ended



September 30,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy























































United States



$ 568,419



$ 466,064



$ 102,355



22.0 %



$ —



$ 102,355



22.0 % International



124,803



129,282



(4,479)



(3.5) %



(1,682)



(6,161)



(4.8) % Total Thrombectomy



693,222



595,346



97,876



16.4 %



(1,682)



96,194



16.2 % Embolization and Access























































United States



224,288



188,086



36,202



19.2 %



—



36,202



19.2 % International



100,770



95,665



5,105



5.3 %



(1,487)



3,618



3.8 % Total Embolization and Access



325,058



283,751



41,307



14.6 %



(1,487)



39,820



14.0 % Total



$ 1,018,280



$ 879,097



$ 139,183



15.8 %



$ (3,169)



$ 136,014



15.5 %





















1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

