Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $385.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 22.1% or 20.9% in constant currency 1 , compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $1,403.7 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 17.5% or 16.9% in constant currency 1 , compared to the full year 2024.

U.S. Thrombectomy revenue of $203.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 12.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

U.S. Thrombectomy revenue of $771.5 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 19.3% compared to the full year 2024.

Income from operations of $59.2 million or operating margin of 15.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income from operations of $189.2 million or operating margin of 13.5% for the full year 2025.

Net income of $47.3 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $79.1 million or net income margin of 12.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 20.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income of $177.7 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $266.8 million or net income margin of 12.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 19.0% for the full year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total revenue increased to $385.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $315.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 22.1%, or 20.9% in constant currency1. The United States represented 77.6% of total revenue and international represented 22.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue from the U.S. increased 20.6% while revenue from our international regions increased 27.7%, or 21.9% in constant currency1. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $254.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.7%, or 14.7% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 12.4%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $130.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 37.0%, or 35.2% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 42.7% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $262.1 million, or 68.0% of total revenue compared to $210.7 million, or 66.8% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses were $202.9 million, or 52.6% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to total operating expenses of $167.9 million, or 53.2% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024. R&D expenses were $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses were $181.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $147.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income from operations was $59.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to income from operations of $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results



Total revenue increased to $1,403.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1,194.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 17.5%, or 16.9% in constant currency1. The United States represented 77.8% of total revenue and international represented 22.2% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025. Revenue from the U.S. increased 21.0% while revenue from our international regions increased 6.6%, or 4.2% in constant currency1. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $947.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 16.2%, or 15.8% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 19.3%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $455.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 20.2%, or 19.4% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 25.4% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $942.4 million, or 67.1% of total revenue, compared to $755.0 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2024, which included a one-time $33.4 million inventory impairment charge to cost of revenue in connection with the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group. The impact of the one-time $33.4 million charge decreased our gross margin by 2.8 percentage points in 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $753.2 million, or 53.7% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $745.7 million, or 62.4% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. R&D expenses were $89.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $94.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. SG&A expenses were $663.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $574.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Income from operations was $189.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to income from operations of $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook



Given the proposed acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Webcast and Conference Call Information



Given the proposed acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and c) adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Constant currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;

non-recurring litigation related expenses;

non-cash long-lived asset impairment related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group; and

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company's adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;

non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for income taxes;

non-recurring litigation related expenses; and

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees, non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for income taxes, non-recurring litigation related expenses, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements



Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before March 2, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)







December 31,







2025



2024 Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 186,897



$ 324,404 Marketable investments



357,919



15,727 Accounts receivable, net



190,021



167,668 Inventories



431,549



406,737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



50,298



36,589 Total current assets



1,216,684



951,125 Property and equipment, net



117,436



62,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets



173,587



177,787 Finance lease right-of-use assets



25,972



28,018 Intangible assets, net



6,186



6,513 Goodwill



166,750



165,826 Deferred taxes



79,188



100,332 Other non-current assets



40,716



40,939 Total assets



$ 1,826,519



$ 1,533,181 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$ 34,736



$ 31,326 Accrued liabilities



132,163



112,429 Current operating lease liabilities



13,841



12,221 Current finance lease liabilities



2,393



2,369 Total current liabilities



183,133



158,345 Non-current operating lease liabilities



182,751



187,068 Non-current finance lease liabilities



20,714



21,731 Other non-current liabilities



12,318



15,106 Total liabilities



398,916



382,250 Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock



—



— Common stock



39



38 Additional paid-in capital



1,185,525



1,096,732 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



4,348



(5,843) Retained earnings



237,691



60,004 Total stockholders' equity



1,427,603



1,150,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 1,826,519



$ 1,533,181

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,







2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue



$ 385,385



$ 315,518



$ 1,403,665



$ 1,194,615 Cost of revenue



123,257



104,797



461,228



439,620 Gross profit



262,128



210,721



942,437



754,995 Operating expenses:































Research and development



21,794



20,010



89,766



94,783 Sales, general and administrative



181,101



147,936



663,422



573,988 Impairment Charge



—



—



—



76,945 Total operating expenses



202,895



167,946



753,188



745,716 Income from operations



59,233



42,775



189,249



9,279 Interest and other income, net



4,399



1,564



15,876



11,590 Income before income taxes



63,632



44,339



205,125



20,869 Provision for income taxes



16,289



10,656



27,438



6,857 Net income



$ 47,343



$ 33,683



$ 177,687



$ 14,012



































Net income per share:































Basic



$ 1.21



$ 0.88



$ 4.57



$ 0.36 Diluted



$ 1.20



$ 0.86



$ 4.52



$ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



39,189,828



38,418,269



38,918,493



38,633,744 Diluted



39,392,613



39,037,644



39,291,828



39,268,037

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and



Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,







2025



2024



2025



2024



































GAAP operating expenses



$ 202,895



$ 167,946



$ 753,188



$ 745,716 GAAP operating expenses include the effect of the following items:































Impairment charge2



—



—



—



76,945 Wind down expenses3



—



—



—



4,971 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



4,823 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired



—



—



—



4,759 Non-GAAP operating expenses



$ 202,895



$ 167,946



$ 753,188



$ 654,218



































GAAP income from operations



$ 59,233



$ 42,775



$ 189,249



$ 9,279 GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the following items:































Impairment charge2



—



—



—



76,945 Wind down expenses3



—



—



—



4,971 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



4,823 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired



—



—



—



4,759 Non-GAAP income from operations



$ 59,233



$ 42,775



$ 189,249



$ 100,777

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Year Ended December 31, 2025



Year Ended December 31, 2024







Net



income



Diluted



EPS



Net



income



Diluted



EPS



Net



income



Diluted



EPS



Net



income



Diluted



EPS GAAP net income



$ 47,343



$ 1.20



$ 33,683



$ 0.86



$ 177,687



$ 4.52



$ 14,012



$ 0.36 GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:































































Impairment charge2



—



—



—



—



—



—



76,945



1.96 Wind down expenses3



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,971



0.13 Non-recurring litigation expenses



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,823



0.12 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,759



0.12 Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above4



—



—



—



—



—



—



(22,170)



(0.57) Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards



(830)



(0.02)



(343)



(0.01)



(26,804)



(0.68)



(837)



(0.02) Non-GAAP net income



$ 46,513



$ 1.18



$ 33,340



$ 0.85



$ 150,883



$ 3.84



$ 82,503



$ 2.10



































































GAAP diluted EPS











$ 1.20











$ 0.86











$ 4.52











$ 0.36 Non-GAAP diluted EPS











$ 1.18











$ 0.85











$ 3.84











$ 2.10

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024. 4For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.23% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,







2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP net income



$ 47,343



$ 33,683



$ 177,687



$ 14,012 Adjustments to GAAP net income































Depreciation and amortization expense



4,461



4,388



17,471



23,702 Interest income, net



(4,227)



(2,939)



(14,983)



(12,272) Provision for income taxes



16,289



10,656



27,438



6,857 Stock-based compensation expense



15,262



12,095



59,213



46,164 Impairment charge2



—



—



—



76,945 Wind down expenses3



—



—



—



4,971 Non-recurring litigation related expenses



—



—



—



4,823 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 79,128



$ 57,883



$ 266,826



$ 165,202



































GAAP revenue



$ 385,385



$ 315,518



$ 1,403,665



$ 1,194,615 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 79,128



$ 57,883



$ 266,826



$ 165,202 GAAP net income margin



12.3 %



10.7 %



12.7 %



1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin



20.5 %



18.3 %



19.0 %



13.8 %

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% United States



$ 299,054



$ 247,917



$ 51,137



20.6 %



$ —



$ 51,137



20.6 % International



86,331



67,601



18,730



27.7 %



(3,939)



14,791



21.9 % Total



$ 385,385



$ 315,518



$ 69,867



22.1 %



$ (3,939)



$ 65,928



20.9 %











Year Ended December 31,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% United States



$ 1,091,761



$ 902,067



$ 189,694



21.0 %



$ —



$ 189,694



21.0 % International



311,904



292,548



19,356



6.6 %



(7,018)



12,338



4.2 % Total



$ 1,403,665



$ 1,194,615



$ 209,050



17.5 %



$ (7,018)



$ 202,032



16.9 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy



$ 254,696



$ 220,129



$ 34,567



15.7 %



$ (2,188)



$ 32,379



14.7 % Embolization and Access



130,689



95,389



35,300



37.0 %



(1,751)



33,549



35.2 % Total



$ 385,385



$ 315,518



$ 69,867



22.1 %



$ (3,939)



$ 65,928



20.9 %











Year Ended December 31,



Reported Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy



$ 947,918



$ 815,475



$ 132,443



16.2 %



$ (3,798)



$ 128,645



15.8 % Embolization and Access



455,747



379,140



76,607



20.2 %



(3,220)



73,387



19.4 % Total



$ 1,403,665



$ 1,194,615



$ 209,050



17.5 %



$ (7,018)



$ 202,032



16.9 %











Three Months Ended December 31,



Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy























































United States



$ 203,065



$ 180,647



$ 22,418



12.4 %



$ —



$ 22,418



12.4 % International



51,631



39,482



12,149



30.8 %



(2,188)



9,961



25.2 % Total Thrombectomy



254,696



220,129



34,567



15.7 %



(2,188)



32,379



14.7 % Embolization and Access























































United States



95,989



67,270



28,719



42.7 %



—



28,719



42.7 % International



34,700



28,119



6,581



23.4 %



(1,751)



4,830



17.2 % Total Embolization and Access



130,689



95,389



35,300



37.0 %



(1,751)



33,549



35.2 % Total



$ 385,385



$ 315,518



$ 69,867



22.1 %



$ (3,939)



$ 65,928



20.9 %











Year Ended December 31,



Change



FX Impact



Constant Currency Change







2025



2024



$



%



$



$



% Thrombectomy























































United States



$ 771,485



$ 646,711



$ 124,774



19.3 %



$ —



$ 124,774



19.3 % International



176,433



168,764



7,669



4.5 %



(3,798)



3,871



2.3 % Total Thrombectomy



947,918



815,475



132,443



16.2 %



(3,798)



128,645



15.8 % Embolization and Access























































United States



320,276



255,356



64,920



25.4 %



—



64,920



25.4 % International



135,471



123,784



11,687



9.4 %



(3,220)



8,467



6.8 % Total Embolization and Access



455,747



379,140



76,607



20.2 %



(3,220)



73,387



19.4 % Total



$ 1,403,665



$ 1,194,615



$ 209,050



17.5 %



$ (7,018)



$ 202,032



16.9 %

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Investor Relations



Penumbra, Inc.



510-995-2461



investors@penumbrainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-302697356.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.