Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world’s leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

Adjusted revenue 1 of $321.3 million , excluding the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, an increase of 12.9% adjusted 2 or 13.0% in adjusted constant currency 2 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted revenue 1 of $1,200.4 million , excluding the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, an increase of 13.4% in adjusted 2 and adjusted constant currency 2 compared to the full year 2023.

Revenue of $315.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.8% in reported and constant currency 2 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $1,194.6 million for the full year 2024, an increase of 12.9% or 12.8% in constant currency 2 compared to the full year 2023.

Income from operations of $42.8 million and Non-GAAP income from operations 2 of $48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income from operations of $9.3 million and Non-GAAP income from operations 2 of $106.6 million for the full year 2024.

Net income of $33.7 million and adjusted EBITDA 2 of $63.7 million or net income margin of 10.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin 2 of 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income of $14.0 million and adjusted EBITDA2 of $171.0 million or net income margin of 1.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin2 of 14.2% for the full year 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

$321.3 million

$284

The United States

$222.7 million

China

$98.6 million

Adjusted total revenueincreased tofor the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.9% adjustedor 13.0% in adjusted constant currencyrepresented 77.2% of adjusted total revenueand international represented 22.8% of adjusted total revenuefor the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted total revenuefrom the U.S. increased 21.7% while revenue from our international regions decreased 9.4% adjusted, or 9.1% in adjusted constant currency. Adjusted total revenuefrom sales of our global thrombectomy products grew toin the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.8% adjusted, or 16.9% in adjusted constant currencyover the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 27.3% which was partially offset by a 13.9% decline in adjusted revenuefrom international regions due to a decline inrevenue offset in part by increases in all other international regions. Adjusted total revenuefrom sales of our global embolization and access products grew toin the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.0% adjusted, or 5.1% in adjusted constant currencyover the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S embolization and access products.

Total revenue increased to $315.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $284.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.8% in reported and constant currency2. The United States represented 78.6% of total revenue and international represented 21.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue from the U.S. increased 21.7% while revenue from our international regions decreased 16.5%, or 16.6% in constant currency2. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $220.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 15.4% in reported and constant currency2 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 27.3%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $95.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.6%, or 1.5% in constant currency2 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 8.9% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit, including the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $210.7 million, or 66.8% of total revenue. Excluding the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision, adjusted gross profit2 was $216.5 million, or 67.4% of adjusted total revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to GAAP and adjusted gross profit2 of $187.0 million, or 65.7% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses and total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $167.9 million, or 53.2% of total revenue and 52.3% of adjusted revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to total operating expenses of $152.0 million, or 53.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charge noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $149.6 million, or 52.5% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. R&D expenses were $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses were $147.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $130.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income from operations was $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income from operations of $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, non-GAAP income from operations2 was $48.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations2 of $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which excludes the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

$1,200.4 million

December 31, 2024

$1,058.5 million

December 31, 2023

Adjusted total revenueincreased tofor the year ended, an increase of 13.4% in adjustedand adjusted constant currencycompared tofor the year ended

Total revenue increased to $1,194.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,058.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 12.9%, or 12.8% in constant currency2. The United States represented 75.5% of total revenue and international represented 24.5% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from the U.S. increased 19.1% while revenue from our international regions decreased 2.9%, or 3.1% in constant currency2. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $815.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 20.4% in reported and constant currency2 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 26.8%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products declined to $379.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.5%, or 0.7% in constant currency2 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our international embolization and access products which decreased by 7.6%, or 7.9% in constant currency2, partially offset by a 3.3% increase in sales of our U.S. embolization and access products.

Gross profit, including the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years and a one-time $33.4 million inventory impairment charge to cost of revenue in connection with the impairment of our Immersive Healthcare asset group, for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $755.0 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, compared to $682.6 million, or 64.5% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The impact of the $5.8 million Italian payback provision and one-time $33.4 million charge decreased our gross margin by 3.0 percentage points in 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $745.7 million, or 62.4% of total revenue, which included $5.0 million of one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business, a $76.9 million long-lived asset impairment charge associated with the impairment of assets related to our Immersive Healthcare business, $4.8 million in non-recurring litigation related expenses, and a $4.8 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. This compares to total operating expenses of $609.1 million, or 57.5% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2023, which included a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) and a $9.5 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $654.2 million, or 54.8% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024, and $581.4 million, or 54.9% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2023. R&D expenses were $94.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $84.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. SG&A expenses were $574.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $506.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income from operations was $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to income from operations of $73.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding impact of the Italian government’s payback provision of $5.8 million, one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business of $5.0 million, a $76.9 million long-lived asset impairment charge associated with the impairment of assets related to our Immersive Healthcare business, $4.8 million in non-recurring litigation related expenses, and amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $4.8 million, non-GAAP income from operations2 was $106.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations2 of $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding the one-time expense associated with the acquired IPR&D of $18.2 million and the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $9.5 million.

1Adjusted revenue excludes $5.8 million due to the Italian government’s payback provision. 2See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook

$1,340.0 million

$1,360.0 million

$1,194.6 million

The Company projects total revenue for 2025 to be in the range ofto, representing year over year growth of 12% to 14% compared to 2024 revenue of. The Company projects the U.S. thrombectomy franchise will grow 19% to 20% year-over-year, driven primarily by its computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) products. The Company expects gross margin expansion of at least 100 basis points in 2025, to more than 67% for the full year, and operating margin expansion to a range of 13% to 14% of revenue for full year 2025.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world’s leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visitand connect on, and

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency and adjusted constant currency, b) adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and c) adjusted EBITDA.

Constant currency and adjusted constant currency. The Company’s constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company’s current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company’s results or business. The Company’s adjusted constant currency revenue disclosures are calculated in the same manner as above but uses adjusted revenue, described below, and accordingly excludes the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Adjusted Revenue. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measure reflect the exclusion of impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a reduction in revenue of $7.3 million related to the Italian payback provision pertaining to the years 2015 through 2024, of which $5.8 million pertained to prior years.

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D in the third quarter of 2023;

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;

the release of the valuation allowance associated with Federal R&D tax credits and partial release of the valuation allowance associated with California deferred tax assets;

deferred tax assets; non-recurring litigation related expenses;

non-cash long-lived asset impairment related to the impairment of our Immersive Healthcare asset group;

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business; and

the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;

non-operating items such as the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D, interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes;

non-recurring litigation related expenses;

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business; and

the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin useful metrics to investors as they eliminate the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years and allow a more direct comparison of our business performance between periods. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D in the third quarter of 2023, the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, the release of the valuation allowance associated with Federal R&D tax credits and partial release of the valuation allowance associated with California deferred tax assets, expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees, non-cash long-lived asset impairment related to the impairment of our Immersive Healthcare asset group, one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business, and the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D, interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-recurring litigation related expenses, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

December 31, 2024

March 3, 2025

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,404 $ 167,486 Marketable investments 15,727 121,701 Accounts receivable, net 167,668 201,768 Inventories 406,737 388,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,589 36,424 Total current assets 951,125 915,402 Property and equipment, net 62,641 72,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 177,787 188,756 Finance lease right-of-use assets 28,018 31,092 Intangible assets, net 6,513 71,056 Goodwill 165,826 166,270 Deferred taxes 100,332 85,158 Other non-current assets 40,939 25,880 Total assets $ 1,533,181 $ 1,556,305 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,326 $ 27,155 Accrued liabilities 112,429 110,555 Current operating lease liabilities 12,221 11,203 Current finance lease liabilities 2,369 2,231 Total current liabilities 158,345 151,144 Non-current operating lease liabilities 187,068 197,229 Non-current finance lease liabilities 21,731 23,680 Other non-current liabilities 15,106 5,308 Total liabilities 382,250 377,361 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 38 39 Additional paid-in capital 1,096,732 1,047,198 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,843) (3,151) Retained earnings 60,004 134,858 Total stockholders’ equity 1,150,931 1,178,944 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,533,181 $ 1,556,305

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 Cost of revenue 104,797 97,687 439,620 375,879 Gross profit 210,721 186,992 754,995 682,643 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,010 21,942 94,783 84,423 Sales, general and administrative 147,936 130,021 573,988 506,454 Acquired in-process research and development — — — 18,215 Impairment Charge — — 76,945 — Total operating expenses 167,946 151,963 745,716 609,092 Income from operations 42,775 35,029 9,279 73,551 Interest and other income (expense), net 1,564 3,129 11,590 6,099 Income before income taxes 44,339 38,158 20,869 79,650 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,656 (16,060) 6,857 (11,304) Net income $ 33,683 $ 54,218 $ 14,012 $ 90,954 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 1.40 $ 0.36 $ 2.37 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 1.38 $ 0.36 $ 2.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,418,269 38,628,565 38,633,744 38,401,171 Diluted 39,037,644 39,291,044 39,268,037 39,216,564

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue, GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Adjusted Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenue $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 Italian payback measure2 5,797 — 5,797 — Adjusted revenue2 321,315 284,679 1,200,412 1,058,522 GAAP gross profit 210,721 186,992 754,995 682,643 GAAP gross profit includes the effect of the following item: Italian payback measure2 5,797 — 5,797 — Adjusted gross profit $ 216,518 $ 186,992 $ 760,792 $ 682,643 GAAP gross margin 66.8 % 65.7 % 63.2 % 64.5 % Adjusted gross margin 67.4 % 65.7 % 63.4 % 64.5 %

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating expenses $ 167,946 $ 151,963 $ 745,716 $ 609,092 GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following items: Impairment charge2 — — 76,945 — Wind down expenses3 — — 4,971 — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — 4,823 — Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired — 2,380 4,759 9,519 Acquired IPR&D5 — — — 18,215 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 167,946 $ 149,583 $ 654,218 $ 581,358 GAAP income from operations $ 42,775 $ 35,029 $ 9,279 $ 73,551 GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the following items: Impairment charge2 — — 76,945 — Wind down expenses3 — — 4,971 — Italian payback measures4 5,797 — 5,797 — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — 4,823 — Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired — 2,380 4,759 9,519 Acquired IPR&D5 — — — 18,215 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 48,572 $ 37,409 $ 106,574 $ 101,285

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the Immersive Healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024. 4Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024. 5Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP net income $ 33,683 $ 0.86 $ 54,218 $ 1.38 $ 14,012 $ 0.36 $ 90,954 $ 2.32 GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items: Italian payback measure2 5,797 0.15 — — 5,797 0.15 — — Impairment charge3 — — — — 76,945 1.96 — — Wind down expenses4 — — — — 4,971 0.13 — — Non-recurring litigation expenses — — — — 4,823 0.12 — — Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired — — 2,380 0.06 4,759 0.12 9,519 0.25 Acquired IPR&D5 — — — — — — 18,215 0.46 Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above6 (1,217) (0.03) (573) (0.01) (23,387) (0.60) (2,293) (0.06) Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards (343) (0.01) (648) (0.02) (837) (0.02) (9,020) (0.23) Valuation allowance release7 — — (25,493) (0.65) — — (25,493) (0.65) Non-GAAP net income $ 37,920 $ 0.97 $ 29,884 $ 0.76 $ 87,083 $ 2.22 $ 81,882 $ 2.09 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ 1.38 $ 0.36 $ 2.32 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.97 $ 0.76 $ 2.22 $ 2.09

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024. 3Represents charges associated with the impairment of the Immersive Healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 4Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024. 5Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023. 6For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.23% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures, except for the Italian payback measure, which used a federal tax rate of 21.0%. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.09% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures. 7The Company released a valuation allowance against its Federal R&D tax credits and partially released a valuation allowance against its California deferred tax assets, resulting in a tax benefit of $25.5 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 33,683 $ 54,218 $ 14,012 $ 90,954 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Italian payback measure2 5,797 — 5,797 — Depreciation and amortization expense 4,388 7,039 23,702 27,257 Interest income, net (2,939) (2,570) (12,272) (5,086) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,656 (16,060) 6,857 (11,304) Stock-based compensation expense 12,095 10,791 46,164 50,516 Impairment charge3 — — 76,945 — Wind down expenses4 — — 4,971 — Non-recurring litigation related expenses — — 4,823 — Acquired IPR&D5 — — — 18,215 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,680 $ 53,418 $ 170,999 $ 170,552 GAAP revenue $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 Adjusted revenue2 $ 321,315 284,679 $ 1,200,412 $ 1,058,522 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,680 $ 53,418 $ 170,999 $ 170,552 GAAP net income margin 10.7 % 19.0 % 1.2 % 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.8 % 18.8 % 14.2 % 16.1 %

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024. 3Represents charges associated with the impairment of the Immersive Healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 4Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024. 5Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Change by Geographic Regions to Adjusted Constant Currency and Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Reported Revenue Change (%) Adjusted Revenue Impact (%) Adjusted FX Impact (%) Adjusted Constant Currency (%) 2024 2023 Adjusted Revenue Adjustment Revenue Adjusted revenue Adjustment Revenue United States $ 247,917 $ — $ 247,917 $ 203,684 $ — $ 203,684 21.7 % — % — % 21.7 % International 73,398 (5,797) 67,601 80,995 — 80,995 (16.5) % 7.1 % 0.3 % (9.1) % Total $ 321,315 $ (5,797) $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ — $ 284,679 10.8 % 2.1 % 0.1 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % United States $ 247,917 $ 203,684 $ 44,233 21.7 % $ — $ 44,233 21.7 % International 67,601 80,995 (13,394) (16.5) % (13) (13,407) (16.6) % Total $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ 30,839 10.8 % $ (13) $ 30,826 10.8 %

Year Ended December 31, Reported Revenue Change (%) Adjusted Revenue Impact (%) Adjusted FX Impact (%) Adjusted Constant Currency (%) 2024 2023 Adjusted Revenue Adjustment Revenue Adjusted revenue Adjustment Revenue United States $ 902,067 $ — $ 902,067 $ 757,151 $ — $ 757,151 19.1 % — % — % 19.1 % International 298,345 (5,797) 292,548 301,371 — 301,371 (2.9) % 1.9 % (0.1) % (1.1) % Total $ 1,200,412 $ (5,797) $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 $ — $ 1,058,522 12.9 % 0.5 % — % 13.4 %

Year Ended December 31, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % United States $ 902,067 $ 757,151 $ 144,916 19.1 % $ — $ 144,916 19.1 % International 292,548 301,371 (8,823) (2.9) % (518) (9,341) (3.1) % Total $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 $ 136,093 12.9 % $ (518) $ 135,575 12.8 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Adjusted Constant Currency and Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Reported Revenue Change (%) Adjusted Revenue Impact (%) Adjusted FX Impact (%) Adjusted Constant Currency (%) 2024 2023 Adjusted Revenue Adjustment Revenue Adjusted revenue Adjustment Revenue Thrombectomy $ 222,736 $ (2,607) $ 220,129 $ 190,780 $ — $ 190,780 15.4 % 1.4 % 0.1 % 16.9 % Embolization and Access 98,579 (3,190) 95,389 93,899 — 93,899 1.6 % 3.4 % 0.1 % 5.1 % Total $ 321,315 $ (5,797) $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ — $ 284,679 10.8 % 2.1 % 0.1 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy $ 220,129 $ 190,780 $ 29,349 15.4 % $ 65 $ 29,414 15.4 % Embolization and Access 95,389 93,899 1,490 1.6 % (78) 1,412 1.5 % Total $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ 30,839 10.8 % $ (13) $ 30,826 10.8 %

Year Ended December 31, Reported Revenue Change (%) Adjusted Revenue Impact (%) Adjusted FX Impact (%) Adjusted Constant Currency (%) 2024 2023 Adjusted Revenue Adjustment Revenue Adjusted revenue Adjustment Revenue Thrombectomy $ 818,082 $ (2,607) $ 815,475 $ 677,343 $ — $ 677,343 20.4 % 0.4 % — % 20.8 % Embolization and Access 382,330 (3,190) 379,140 381,179 — 381,179 (0.5) % 0.8 % (0.1) % 0.2 % Total $ 1,200,412 $ (5,797) $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 $ — $ 1,058,522 12.9 % 0.5 % — % 13.4 %

Year Ended December 31, Reported Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy $ 815,475 $ 677,343 $ 138,132 20.4 % $ (77) $ 138,055 20.4 % Embolization and Access 379,140 381,179 (2,039) (0.5) % (441) (2,480) (0.7) % Total $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 $ 136,093 12.9 % $ (518) $ 135,575 12.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Reported Revenue Change (%) Adjusted Revenue Impact (%) Adjusted FX Impact (%) Adjusted Constant Currency (%) 2024 2023 Adjusted Revenue Adjustment Revenue Adjusted revenue Adjustment Revenue Thrombectomy United States $ 180,647 $ — $ 180,647 $ 141,891 $ — $ 141,891 27.3 % — % — % 27.3 % International 42,089 (2,607) 39,482 48,889 — 48,889 (19.2) % 5.3 % 0.4 % (13.5) % Total Thrombectomy 222,736 (2,607) 220,129 190,780 — 190,780 15.4 % 1.4 % 0.1 % 16.9 % Embolization and Access United States 67,270 — 67,270 61,793 — 61,793 8.9 % — % — % 8.9 % International 31,309 (3,190) 28,119 32,106 — 32,106 (12.4) % 9.9 % 0.2 % (2.3) % Total Embolization and Access 98,579 (3,190) 95,389 93,899 — 93,899 1.6 % 3.4 % 0.1 % 5.1 % Total $ 321,315 $ (5,797) $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ — $ 284,679 10.8 % 2.1 % 0.1 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy United States $ 180,647 $ 141,891 $ 38,756 27.3 % $ — $ 38,756 27.3 % International 39,482 48,889 (9,407) (19.2) % 65 (9,342) (19.1) % Total Thrombectomy 220,129 190,780 29,349 15.4 % 65 29,414 15.4 % Embolization and Access United States 67,270 61,793 5,477 8.9 % — 5,477 8.9 % International 28,119 32,106 (3,987) (12.4) % (78) (4,065) (12.7) % Total Embolization and Access 95,389 93,899 1,490 1.6 % (78) 1,412 1.5 % Total $ 315,518 $ 284,679 $ 30,839 10.8 % $ (13) $ 30,826 10.8 %

Year Ended December 31, Reported Revenue Change (%) Adjusted Revenue Impact (%) Adjusted FX Impact (%) Adjusted Constant Currency (%) 2024 2023 Adjusted Revenue Adjustment Reported Revenue Adjusted revenue Adjustment Reported Revenue Thrombectomy United States $ 646,711 $ — $ 646,711 $ 509,886 $ — $ 509,886 26.8 % — % — % 26.8 % International 171,371 (2,607) 168,764 167,457 — 167,457 0.8 % 1.5 % 0.1 % 2.4 % Total Thrombectomy 818,082 (2,607) 815,475 677,343 — 677,343 20.4 % 0.4 % — % 20.8 % Embolization and Access United States 255,356 — 255,356 247,265 — 247,265 3.3 % — % — % 3.3 % International 126,974 (3,190) 123,784 133,914 — 133,914 (7.6) % 2.4 % (0.2) % (5.4) % Total Embolization and Access 382,330 (3,190) 379,140 381,179 — 381,179 (0.5) % 0.8 % (0.1) % 0.2 % Total $ 1,200,412 $ (5,797) $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 $ — $ 1,058,522 12.9 % 0.5 % — % 13.4 %

Year Ended December 31, Change FX Impact Constant Currency Change 2024 2023 $ % $ $ % Thrombectomy United States $ 646,711 $ 509,886 $ 136,825 26.8 % $ — $ 136,825 26.8 % International 168,764 167,457 1,307 0.8 % (77) 1,230 0.7 % Total Thrombectomy 815,475 677,343 138,132 20.4 % (77) 138,055 20.4 % Embolization and Access United States 255,356 247,265 8,091 3.3 % — 8,091 3.3 % International 123,784 133,914 (10,130) (7.6) % (441) (10,571) (7.9) % Total Embolization and Access 379,140 381,179 (2,039) (0.5) % (441) (2,480) (0.7) % Total $ 1,194,615 $ 1,058,522 $ 136,093 12.9 % $ (518) $ 135,575 12.8 %

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

