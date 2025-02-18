SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 18, 2025 
32 min read

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world’s leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

  • Adjusted revenue1 of $321.3 million, excluding the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, an increase of 12.9% adjusted2 or 13.0% in adjusted constant currency2 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted revenue1 of $1,200.4 million, excluding the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, an increase of 13.4% in adjusted2 and adjusted constant currency2 compared to the full year 2023.
  • Revenue of $315.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.8% in reported and constant currency2 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue of $1,194.6 million for the full year 2024, an increase of 12.9% or 12.8% in constant currency2 compared to the full year 2023.
  • Income from operations of $42.8 million and Non-GAAP income from operations2 of $48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Income from operations of $9.3 million and Non-GAAP income from operations2 of $106.6 million for the full year 2024.
  • Net income of $33.7 million and adjusted EBITDA2 of $63.7 million or net income margin of 10.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin2 of 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income of $14.0 million and adjusted EBITDA2 of $171.0 million or net income margin of 1.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin2 of 14.2% for the full year 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Adjusted total revenue1 increased to $321.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $284.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.9% adjusted2 or 13.0% in adjusted constant currency2. The United States represented 77.2% of adjusted total revenue1 and international represented 22.8% of adjusted total revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted total revenue1 from the U.S. increased 21.7% while revenue from our international regions decreased 9.4% adjusted2, or 9.1% in adjusted constant currency2. Adjusted total revenue1 from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $222.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.8% adjusted2, or 16.9% in adjusted constant currency2 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 27.3% which was partially offset by a 13.9% decline in adjusted revenue1 from international regions due to a decline in China revenue offset in part by increases in all other international regions. Adjusted total revenue1 from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $98.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.0% adjusted2, or 5.1% in adjusted constant currency2 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S embolization and access products.

Total revenue increased to $315.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $284.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.8% in reported and constant currency2. The United States represented 78.6% of total revenue and international represented 21.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue from the U.S. increased 21.7% while revenue from our international regions decreased 16.5%, or 16.6% in constant currency2. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $220.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 15.4% in reported and constant currency2 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 27.3%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $95.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.6%, or 1.5% in constant currency2 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 8.9% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit, including the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $210.7 million, or 66.8% of total revenue. Excluding the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision, adjusted gross profit2 was $216.5 million, or 67.4% of adjusted total revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to GAAP and adjusted gross profit2 of $187.0 million, or 65.7% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses and total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $167.9 million, or 53.2% of total revenue and 52.3% of adjusted revenue1 for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to total operating expenses of $152.0 million, or 53.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charge noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $149.6 million, or 52.5% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. R&D expenses were $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses were $147.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $130.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income from operations was $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income from operations of $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, non-GAAP income from operations2 was $48.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations2 of $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which excludes the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Adjusted total revenue1 increased to $1,200.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 13.4% in adjusted2 and adjusted constant currency2 compared to $1,058.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total revenue increased to $1,194.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,058.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 12.9%, or 12.8% in constant currency2. The United States represented 75.5% of total revenue and international represented 24.5% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from the U.S. increased 19.1% while revenue from our international regions decreased 2.9%, or 3.1% in constant currency2. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $815.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 20.4% in reported and constant currency2 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 26.8%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products declined to $379.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.5%, or 0.7% in constant currency2 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our international embolization and access products which decreased by 7.6%, or 7.9% in constant currency2, partially offset by a 3.3% increase in sales of our U.S. embolization and access products.

Gross profit, including the $5.8 million impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years and a one-time $33.4 million inventory impairment charge to cost of revenue in connection with the impairment of our Immersive Healthcare asset group, for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $755.0 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, compared to $682.6 million, or 64.5% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The impact of the $5.8 million Italian payback provision and one-time $33.4 million charge decreased our gross margin by 3.0 percentage points in 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $745.7 million, or 62.4% of total revenue, which included $5.0 million of one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business, a $76.9 million long-lived asset impairment charge associated with the impairment of assets related to our Immersive Healthcare business, $4.8 million in non-recurring litigation related expenses, and a $4.8 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. This compares to total operating expenses of $609.1 million, or 57.5% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2023, which included a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) and a $9.5 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $654.2 million, or 54.8% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2024, and $581.4 million, or 54.9% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2023. R&D expenses were $94.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $84.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. SG&A expenses were $574.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $506.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income from operations was $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to income from operations of $73.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding impact of the Italian government’s payback provision of $5.8 million, one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business of $5.0 million, a $76.9 million long-lived asset impairment charge associated with the impairment of assets related to our Immersive Healthcare business, $4.8 million in non-recurring litigation related expenses, and amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $4.8 million, non-GAAP income from operations2 was $106.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations2 of $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding the one-time expense associated with the acquired IPR&D of $18.2 million and the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $9.5 million.

1Adjusted revenue excludes $5.8 million due to the Italian government’s payback provision.

2See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook

The Company projects total revenue for 2025 to be in the range of $1,340.0 million to $1,360.0 million, representing year over year growth of 12% to 14% compared to 2024 revenue of $1,194.6 million. The Company projects the U.S. thrombectomy franchise will grow 19% to 20% year-over-year, driven primarily by its computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) products. The Company expects gross margin expansion of at least 100 basis points in 2025, to more than 67% for the full year, and operating margin expansion to a range of 13% to 14% of revenue for full year 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 after market close on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 (conference id: 5872954), or the webcast can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” section under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world’s leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency and adjusted constant currency, b) adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and c) adjusted EBITDA.

Constant currency and adjusted constant currency. The Company’s constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company’s current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company’s results or business. The Company’s adjusted constant currency revenue disclosures are calculated in the same manner as above but uses adjusted revenue, described below, and accordingly excludes the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Adjusted Revenue. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measure reflect the exclusion of impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a reduction in revenue of $7.3 million related to the Italian payback provision pertaining to the years 2015 through 2024, of which $5.8 million pertained to prior years.

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

  • the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D in the third quarter of 2023;
  • the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;
  • the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;
  • the release of the valuation allowance associated with Federal R&D tax credits and partial release of the valuation allowance associated with California deferred tax assets;
  • non-recurring litigation related expenses;
  • non-cash long-lived asset impairment related to the impairment of our Immersive Healthcare asset group;
  • one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business; and
  • the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income of:

  • non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;
  • non-operating items such as the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D, interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes;
  • non-recurring litigation related expenses;
  • one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business; and
  • the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin useful metrics to investors as they eliminate the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years and allow a more direct comparison of our business performance between periods. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D in the third quarter of 2023, the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, the release of the valuation allowance associated with Federal R&D tax credits and partial release of the valuation allowance associated with California deferred tax assets, expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees, non-cash long-lived asset impairment related to the impairment of our Immersive Healthcare asset group, one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business, and the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years, non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D, interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-recurring litigation related expenses, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before March 3, 2025. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 324,404

$ 167,486

Marketable investments

15,727

121,701

Accounts receivable, net

167,668

201,768

Inventories

406,737

388,023

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,589

36,424

Total current assets

951,125

915,402

Property and equipment, net

62,641

72,691

Operating lease right-of-use assets

177,787

188,756

Finance lease right-of-use assets

28,018

31,092

Intangible assets, net

6,513

71,056

Goodwill

165,826

166,270

Deferred taxes

100,332

85,158

Other non-current assets

40,939

25,880

Total assets

$ 1,533,181

$ 1,556,305

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 31,326

$ 27,155

Accrued liabilities

112,429

110,555

Current operating lease liabilities

12,221

11,203

Current finance lease liabilities

2,369

2,231

Total current liabilities

158,345

151,144

Non-current operating lease liabilities

187,068

197,229

Non-current finance lease liabilities

21,731

23,680

Other non-current liabilities

15,106

5,308

Total liabilities

382,250

377,361

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock

Common stock

38

39

Additional paid-in capital

1,096,732

1,047,198

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,843)

(3,151)

Retained earnings

60,004

134,858

Total stockholders’ equity

1,150,931

1,178,944

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 1,533,181

$ 1,556,305

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

Cost of revenue

104,797

97,687

439,620

375,879

Gross profit

210,721

186,992

754,995

682,643

Operating expenses:

Research and development

20,010

21,942

94,783

84,423

Sales, general and administrative

147,936

130,021

573,988

506,454

Acquired in-process research and development

18,215

Impairment Charge

76,945

Total operating expenses

167,946

151,963

745,716

609,092

Income from operations

42,775

35,029

9,279

73,551

Interest and other income (expense), net

1,564

3,129

11,590

6,099

Income before income taxes

44,339

38,158

20,869

79,650

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

10,656

(16,060)

6,857

(11,304)

Net income

$ 33,683

$ 54,218

$ 14,012

$ 90,954

Net income per share:

Basic

$ 0.88

$ 1.40

$ 0.36

$ 2.37

Diluted

$ 0.86

$ 1.38

$ 0.36

$ 2.32

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

38,418,269

38,628,565

38,633,744

38,401,171

Diluted

39,037,644

39,291,044

39,268,037

39,216,564

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue, GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Adjusted Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit

and Non-GAAP Gross Margin1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP revenue

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

Italian payback measure2

5,797

5,797

Adjusted revenue2

321,315

284,679

1,200,412

1,058,522

GAAP gross profit

210,721

186,992

754,995

682,643

GAAP gross profit includes the effect of the following item:

Italian payback measure2

5,797

5,797

Adjusted gross profit

$ 216,518

$ 186,992

$ 760,792

$ 682,643

GAAP gross margin

66.8 %

65.7 %

63.2 %

64.5 %

Adjusted gross margin

67.4 %

65.7 %

63.4 %

64.5 %

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Income from Operations1

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP operating expenses

$ 167,946

$ 151,963

$ 745,716

$ 609,092

GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following

items:

Impairment charge2

76,945

Wind down expenses3

4,971

Non-recurring litigation related expenses

4,823

Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

4,759

9,519

Acquired IPR&D5

18,215

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 167,946

$ 149,583

$ 654,218

$ 581,358

GAAP income from operations

$ 42,775

$ 35,029

$ 9,279

$ 73,551

GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the

following items:

Impairment charge2

76,945

Wind down expenses3

4,971

Italian payback measures4

5,797

5,797

Non-recurring litigation related expenses

4,823

Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

4,759

9,519

Acquired IPR&D5

18,215

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 48,572

$ 37,409

$ 106,574

$ 101,285

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the Immersive Healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

4Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

5Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2024

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

GAAP net income

$ 33,683

$ 0.86

$ 54,218

$ 1.38

$ 14,012

$ 0.36

$ 90,954

$ 2.32

GAAP net income includes the effect of the

following items:

Italian payback measure2

5,797

0.15

5,797

0.15

Impairment charge3

76,945

1.96

Wind down expenses4

4,971

0.13

Non-recurring litigation expenses

4,823

0.12

Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

0.06

4,759

0.12

9,519

0.25

Acquired IPR&D5

18,215

0.46

Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above6

(1,217)

(0.03)

(573)

(0.01)

(23,387)

(0.60)

(2,293)

(0.06)

Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation

awards

(343)

(0.01)

(648)

(0.02)

(837)

(0.02)

(9,020)

(0.23)

Valuation allowance release7

(25,493)

(0.65)

(25,493)

(0.65)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 37,920

$ 0.97

$ 29,884

$ 0.76

$ 87,083

$ 2.22

$ 81,882

$ 2.09

GAAP diluted EPS

$ 0.86

$ 1.38

$ 0.36

$ 2.32

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 0.97

$ 0.76

$ 2.22

$ 2.09

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

3Represents charges associated with the impairment of the Immersive Healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

4Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

5Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

6For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.23% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures, except for the Italian payback measure, which used a federal tax rate of 21.0%. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.09% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.

7The Company released a valuation allowance against its Federal R&D tax credits and partially released a valuation allowance against its California deferred tax assets, resulting in a tax benefit of $25.5 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP net income

$ 33,683

$ 54,218

$ 14,012

$ 90,954

Adjustments to GAAP net income:

Italian payback measure2

5,797

5,797

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,388

7,039

23,702

27,257

Interest income, net

(2,939)

(2,570)

(12,272)

(5,086)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

10,656

(16,060)

6,857

(11,304)

Stock-based compensation expense

12,095

10,791

46,164

50,516

Impairment charge3

76,945

Wind down expenses4

4,971

Non-recurring litigation related expenses

4,823

Acquired IPR&D5

18,215

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,680

$ 53,418

$ 170,999

$ 170,552

GAAP revenue

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

Adjusted revenue2

$ 321,315

284,679

$ 1,200,412

$ 1,058,522

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,680

$ 53,418

$ 170,999

$ 170,552

GAAP net income margin

10.7 %

19.0 %

1.2 %

8.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.8 %

18.8 %

14.2 %

16.1 %

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2Represents the impact of the Italian government’s payback provision pertaining to prior years during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

3Represents charges associated with the impairment of the Immersive Healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

4Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the Immersive Healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

5Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Change by Geographic Regions to Adjusted Constant Currency and

Constant Currency Revenue Growth1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported

Revenue

Change

(%)

Adjusted

Revenue

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

FX

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

Constant

Currency

(%)

2024

2023

Adjusted

Revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Adjusted

revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

United States

$ 247,917

$ —

$ 247,917

$ 203,684

$ —

$ 203,684

21.7 %

— %

— %

21.7 %

International

73,398

(5,797)

67,601

80,995

80,995

(16.5) %

7.1 %

0.3 %

(9.1) %

Total

$ 321,315

$ (5,797)

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ —

$ 284,679

10.8 %

2.1 %

0.1 %

13.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change

2024

2023

$

%

$

$

%

United States

$ 247,917

$ 203,684

$ 44,233

21.7 %

$ —

$ 44,233

21.7 %

International

67,601

80,995

(13,394)

(16.5) %

(13)

(13,407)

(16.6) %

Total

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ 30,839

10.8 %

$ (13)

$ 30,826

10.8 %

Year Ended December 31,

Reported

Revenue

Change

(%)

Adjusted

Revenue

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

FX

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

Constant

Currency

(%)

2024

2023

Adjusted

Revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Adjusted

revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

United States

$ 902,067

$ —

$ 902,067

$ 757,151

$ —

$ 757,151

19.1 %

— %

— %

19.1 %

International

298,345

(5,797)

292,548

301,371

301,371

(2.9) %

1.9 %

(0.1) %

(1.1) %

Total

$ 1,200,412

$ (5,797)

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

$ —

$ 1,058,522

12.9 %

0.5 %

— %

13.4 %

Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change

2024

2023

$

%

$

$

%

United States

$ 902,067

$ 757,151

$ 144,916

19.1 %

$ —

$ 144,916

19.1 %

International

292,548

301,371

(8,823)

(2.9) %

(518)

(9,341)

(3.1) %

Total

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

$ 136,093

12.9 %

$ (518)

$ 135,575

12.8 %

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Adjusted Constant

Currency and Constant Currency Revenue Growth1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported

Revenue

Change

(%)

Adjusted

Revenue

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

FX

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

Constant

Currency

(%)

2024

2023

Adjusted

Revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Adjusted

revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Thrombectomy

$ 222,736

$ (2,607)

$ 220,129

$ 190,780

$ —

$ 190,780

15.4 %

1.4 %

0.1 %

16.9 %

Embolization

and Access

98,579

(3,190)

95,389

93,899

93,899

1.6 %

3.4 %

0.1 %

5.1 %

Total

$ 321,315

$ (5,797)

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ —

$ 284,679

10.8 %

2.1 %

0.1 %

13.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change

2024

2023

$

%

$

$

%

Thrombectomy

$ 220,129

$ 190,780

$ 29,349

15.4 %

$ 65

$ 29,414

15.4 %

Embolization

and Access

95,389

93,899

1,490

1.6 %

(78)

1,412

1.5 %

Total

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ 30,839

10.8 %

$ (13)

$ 30,826

10.8 %

Year Ended December 31,

Reported

Revenue

Change

(%)

Adjusted

Revenue

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

FX

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

Constant

Currency

(%)

2024

2023

Adjusted

Revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Adjusted

revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Thrombectomy

$ 818,082

$ (2,607)

$ 815,475

$ 677,343

$ —

$ 677,343

20.4 %

0.4 %

— %

20.8 %

Embolization

and Access

382,330

(3,190)

379,140

381,179

381,179

(0.5) %

0.8 %

(0.1) %

0.2 %

Total

$ 1,200,412

$ (5,797)

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

$ —

$ 1,058,522

12.9 %

0.5 %

— %

13.4 %

Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change

2024

2023

$

%

$

$

%

Thrombectomy

$ 815,475

$ 677,343

$ 138,132

20.4 %

$ (77)

$ 138,055

20.4 %

Embolization

and Access

379,140

381,179

(2,039)

(0.5) %

(441)

(2,480)

(0.7) %

Total

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

$ 136,093

12.9 %

$ (518)

$ 135,575

12.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported

Revenue

Change

(%)

Adjusted

Revenue

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

FX

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

Constant

Currency

(%)

2024

2023

Adjusted

Revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Adjusted

revenue

Adjustment

Revenue

Thrombectomy

United States

$ 180,647

$ —

$ 180,647

$ 141,891

$ —

$ 141,891

27.3 %

— %

— %

27.3 %

International

42,089

(2,607)

39,482

48,889

48,889

(19.2) %

5.3 %

0.4 %

(13.5) %

Total Thrombectomy

222,736

(2,607)

220,129

190,780

190,780

15.4 %

1.4 %

0.1 %

16.9 %

Embolization and Access

United States

67,270

67,270

61,793

61,793

8.9 %

— %

— %

8.9 %

International

31,309

(3,190)

28,119

32,106

32,106

(12.4) %

9.9 %

0.2 %

(2.3) %

Total Embolization

and Access

98,579

(3,190)

95,389

93,899

93,899

1.6 %

3.4 %

0.1 %

5.1 %

Total

$ 321,315

$ (5,797)

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ —

$ 284,679

10.8 %

2.1 %

0.1 %

13.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31,

Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change

2024

2023

$

%

$

$

%

Thrombectomy

United States

$ 180,647

$ 141,891

$ 38,756

27.3 %

$ —

$ 38,756

27.3 %

International

39,482

48,889

(9,407)

(19.2) %

65

(9,342)

(19.1) %

Total Thrombectomy

220,129

190,780

29,349

15.4 %

65

29,414

15.4 %

Embolization and Access

United States

67,270

61,793

5,477

8.9 %

5,477

8.9 %

International

28,119

32,106

(3,987)

(12.4) %

(78)

(4,065)

(12.7) %

Total Embolization and

Access

95,389

93,899

1,490

1.6 %

(78)

1,412

1.5 %

Total

$ 315,518

$ 284,679

$ 30,839

10.8 %

$ (13)

$ 30,826

10.8 %

Year Ended December 31,

Reported

Revenue

Change

(%)

Adjusted

Revenue

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

FX

Impact

(%)

Adjusted

Constant

Currency

(%)

2024

2023

Adjusted

Revenue

Adjustment

Reported

Revenue

Adjusted

revenue

Adjustment

Reported

Revenue

Thrombectomy

United States

$ 646,711

$ —

$ 646,711

$ 509,886

$ —

$ 509,886

26.8 %

— %

— %

26.8 %

International

171,371

(2,607)

168,764

167,457

167,457

0.8 %

1.5 %

0.1 %

2.4 %

Total Thrombectomy

818,082

(2,607)

815,475

677,343

677,343

20.4 %

0.4 %

— %

20.8 %

Embolization and Access

United States

255,356

255,356

247,265

247,265

3.3 %

— %

— %

3.3 %

International

126,974

(3,190)

123,784

133,914

133,914

(7.6) %

2.4 %

(0.2) %

(5.4) %

Total Embolization

and Access

382,330

(3,190)

379,140

381,179

381,179

(0.5) %

0.8 %

(0.1) %

0.2 %

Total

$ 1,200,412

$ (5,797)

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

$ —

$ 1,058,522

12.9 %

0.5 %

— %

13.4 %

Year Ended December 31,

Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change

2024

2023

$

%

$

$

%

Thrombectomy

United States

$ 646,711

$ 509,886

$ 136,825

26.8 %

$ —

$ 136,825

26.8 %

International

168,764

167,457

1,307

0.8 %

(77)

1,230

0.7 %

Total Thrombectomy

815,475

677,343

138,132

20.4 %

(77)

138,055

20.4 %

Embolization and Access

United States

255,356

247,265

8,091

3.3 %

8,091

3.3 %

International

123,784

133,914

(10,130)

(7.6) %

(441)

(10,571)

(7.9) %

Total Embolization and

Access

379,140

381,179

(2,039)

(0.5) %

(441)

(2,480)

(0.7) %

Total

$ 1,194,615

$ 1,058,522

$ 136,093

12.9 %

$ (518)

$ 135,575

12.8 %

1See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

investors@penumbrainc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-302379438.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

