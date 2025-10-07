Pendulum Therapeutics Appoints Former Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to Board of Directors

Appointment underscores Pendulum's momentum in pioneering microbiome science to transform human health

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics , the biotechnology company pioneering microbiome science to transform human health, today announced the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan, former Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks and Reckitt, to its Board of Directors.

Pendulum is scaling rapidly to meet the surging demand for evidence-based microbiome solutions. By advancing cutting-edge research into clinically validated probiotics, the company is redefining what's possible in health and establishing the foundation for a new industry built on the microbiome. Narasimhan joins at this pivotal moment, bringing decades of experience leading global organizations and helping purpose-driven innovations reach millions worldwide.

Recognized for leading complex organizations on a global scale, Narasimhan brings deep experience across consumer health, consumer brands, and retail. At Starbucks, he re-centered the company on customer connection and led a reinvention strategy that expanded global reach, elevated partner and customer experience, and improved efficiency. At Reckitt, he led a global transformation of the consumer health and nutrition portfolio, resetting the company's mission to protect, heal, and nurture a healthier world. At PepsiCo, Narasimhan spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles, including Global Chief Commercial Officer, CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods, and CEO of PepsiCo Latin America. Earlier, as Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, he advised Fortune 500 companies on growth and transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laxman to our Board," said Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics. "His experience growing some of the world's most respected brands complements Pendulum's mission to make advanced microbiome science accessible to millions, and his leadership will help bring this vision of health to the world."

"The microbiome will be foundational to how we approach health in the years ahead," said Laxman Narasimhan. "Pendulum combines the science and the sense of purpose needed to shape this emerging industry, and I'm honored to help scale these solutions worldwide."

Laxman's decision to join Pendulum underscores the scale of the opportunity," said Roelof Botha, Managing Partner at Sequoia Capital and Pendulum board member. "Pendulum is uniquely bringing microbiome therapeutics to market, and with Laxman's leadership, the company is positioned to accelerate its global impact."

"The microbiome represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape human health – an ecosystem on the verge of becoming a multi-trillion-dollar industry," said Hugh Martin, Chairman & Chief Business Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics. "Laxman's experience growing global brands and driving transformative partnerships will be critical to accelerating this vision."

Backed by more than a decade of rigorous R&D - including deep expertise in DNA sequencing, anaerobic manufacturing, and clinical validation - Pendulum brings a level of credibility unmatched in the field. Pendulum's breakthroughs in microbiome science included Pendulum Glucose Control, the first and only probiotic clinically proven to reduce A1C in people with Type 2 diabetes (BMJ, 2021). The company also pioneered live Akkermansia muciniphila, a keystone strain that strengthens the gut lining and supports metabolic balance. Today, Pendulum is the #1 Gastroenterologist Recommended Brand of Akkermansia-based probiotics and is building on its foundation. With its novel strains and patented formulations, the company is developing a portfolio that unlocks the potential of the microbiome beyond the gut – creating a new dimension for human health.

Pendulum is the only probiotic backed by the Mayo Clinic and supported by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, Maritech Capital, True Ventures, and Khosla Ventures - reinforcing its category leadership and transformative potential.

Pendulum Therapeutics is a biotech company at the forefront of microbiome science. Its products combine the rigor of pharmaceuticals with the accessibility of probiotics, targeting metabolic health in ways never before possible. Led by Colleen Cutcliffe, Co-founder and CEO who received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins University, Pendulum was founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists from Harvard, Stanford, and UC Berkeley, and with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise. www.pendulumlife.com

