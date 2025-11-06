SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pelthos Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

November 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Pelthos management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date:
Time:
Toll Free:
International:
Conf.ID:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
1-877-451-6152
1-201-389-0879
13756828
  

Webcast:        https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740524&tp_key=723fef088c

About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company’s lead product ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
pelthos@kwmcommunications.com
(914) 315-6072


North Carolina Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aggressive obstacle from the boss. Concept illustration. Vector illustration
Obesity
Is Metsera Worth The Fuss?
November 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business concept illustration of a businessman being pointed by giant fingers
Earnings
Novo Execs Face Skeptical Analysts Amid Metsera Buyout Drama
November 5, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Pfizer and Novo Battle Over Metsera, Tidmarsh Fights FDA Exit, UniQure and Sarepta Face Setbacks
November 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Missed Target
Rare diseases
Harmony Freezes Cannabidiol Gel After Phase III Miss in Fragile X Syndrome
November 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac