Pelthos Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

Company to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET
DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Pelthos management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:
|Date:
Time:
Toll Free:
International:
Conf.ID:
|Thursday, November 13, 2025
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
1-877-451-6152
1-201-389-0879
13756828
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740524&tp_key=723fef088c
About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company’s lead product ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.
