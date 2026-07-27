Pelthos Therapeutics Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DURHAM, N.C., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS) (the “Company” or “Pelthos”) today announced that it will hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2026 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2026 Annual Meeting. The Company anticipates filing the Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement in early August 2026.

The date of the 2026 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting. Given the adjustment, stockholder proposals pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, must be received in writing by the Company before the close of business on August 3, 2026 to be considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2026 Annual Meeting.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI® (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes XEPI® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and XEGLYZE® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at https://pelthos.com/. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

pelthos@kwmcommunications.com

(914) 315-6072