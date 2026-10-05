PDAOAI Opens BIO REBOOT Collaboration and Showcases Partitioned Literature Aggregation at Drug Discovery 2026

Oncotelic’s AI drug discovery platform invites scientists, developers and biotech founders to connect computational discovery with drug development.

Source: Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) ("Oncotelic" or the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Pet2DAO, Inc. ("Pet2DAO"), today announced that PDAOAI, the Company’s AI-powered drug discovery platform, is inviting scientists, AI developers and biotech founders to participate in BIO REBOOT. The invitation accompanies two keynote presentations at Drug Discovery 2026, including a hepatocellular carcinoma case study illustrating how Partitioned Literature Aggregation can generate testable research hypotheses.

BIO REBOOT Opens Registration

Through BIO REBOOT, individuals and teams can bring research questions, technical expertise and drug discovery ideas to the PDAOAI community. Registration is free at https://pdaoai.com/bio-reboot .

Selected projects may be considered for startup funding and Oncotelic support spanning validation, formulation, regulatory planning and clinical development. Funding, platform access and development support are subject to scientific review, available resources and agreed terms.

“We’re excited about the discoveries we’re making with PDAOAI, and we’re opening the door for others to build with us,” said Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer of Oncotelic. “Our hepatocellular carcinoma case study is one example: PDAOAI helped identify a candidate four-gene signature, opening a new direction for research. Through BIO REBOOT, we want to help collaborators turn promising ideas into discoveries that can be tested and developed.”

“Researchers need a faster, more practical way to move from a broad question to a set of relevant papers they can inspect and discuss,” said Scott Myers, Product Manager at Oncotelic. “Our focus with PDAOAI is helping them find relevant material, understand the sources behind an answer and decide what question deserves further investigation.”

Drug Discovery 2026 Presentations

Saran Saund, Chief Business Officer, and Scott Myers, Product Manager, will deliver keynote presentations at the 10th International Conference on Drug Discovery & Lead Optimization , taking place October 7–9, 2026, at the Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront in Burlingame, California. Saund will also participate in a panel discussion on October 8.

The conference brings together pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, academic researchers and drug development specialists to discuss advances in drug discovery and lead optimization. The organizer lists speakers from Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, the National Institutes of Health, Harvard Medical School and Stanford University.

Saran Saund — Thursday, October 8, 2026, 10:00–10:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Partitioning 4.4 million Abstracts by Disease Turns a Literature Review into a Discovery: A Four-Gene mTOR Signature Defining a Candidate Hepatocellular Carcinoma Population

Scott Myers — Wednesday, October 7, 2026, 11:20–11:50 a.m. Pacific Time

The Infinity Problem: AI Search Aggregation for Biomedical Knowledge Discovery in Drug Development

Panel Discussion

On October 8, Saund will also join the panel discussion titled “The Future of Drug Discovery: Integrating AI, Innovative Technologies, and Multidisciplinary Research.” The session will address the role of AI and collaboration across disciplines in the next generation of drug discovery.

About PDAOAI and Pet2DAO

PDAOAI is an AI-powered drug discovery platform developed by Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC). Oncotelic and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pet2DAO, Inc., support the BIO REBOOT collaboration initiative. Built on a current index of 29 million PubMed abstracts, PDAOAI maps biomedical literature into a high-dimensional vector space and applies mathematical algorithms to uncover relationships across genes, pathways and diseases. Its Partitioned Literature Aggregation (PLA) method analyzes disease-specific literature groups separately before combining the findings, helping limit the influence of differences in publication volume. By connecting evidence scattered across decades of research, PDAOAI surfaces candidate drug targets and testable hypotheses for drug discovery, repurposing and therapeutic development, with evidence traceable to source publications. For more information, visit www.pdaoai.com.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. develops oncology and immunotherapy products, with a focus on cancers with substantial unmet needs and rare pediatric indications. The Company also develops the PDAOAI platform to support its work in drug discovery and development. Additional information is available at www.oncotelic.com .

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "estimate" and "will" can identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company’s anticipated conference participation, planned presentations and panel discussion, the development and use of PDAOAI and PLA, and their potential to support hypothesis generation and further scientific investigation. Forward-looking statements also include plans for BIO REBOOT collaborations and potential startup funding, platform access and drug development support. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These risks are not exhaustive. The Company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026 and in the Company’s other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

For Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Investor Relations

ir@oncotelic.com

BIO REBOOT collaboration inquiries: Scott Myers, scott.myers@oncotelic.com