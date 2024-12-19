Parse Biosciences Welcomes Admera Health as Newest Member of Certified Service Provider Network

Partnership Expands Access to Scalable, High-Quality Single Cell Analysis for Researchers

Introduced earlier this year, Parse’s CSP Program links researchers with reliable service providers for outsourcing single cell projects, ranging from small-scale exploratory studies to large, routine analyses. The program guarantees that these providers adhere to strict quality standards, offering scalable, high-performance solutions to drive scientific advancements.

“We are honored to partner with Parse Biosciences as a Certified Service Provider,” said Dr. Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health. “By integrating Parse’s innovative technology into our comprehensive suite of services, we are empowering researchers with scalable, high-quality single-cell solutions. It is a testament to Admera’s commitment to providing exceptional service and driving scientific discovery.”

“From the beginning, our mission at Parse Biosciences has been to make scalable single cell solutions as accessible as possible,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “Welcoming Admera Health into our network of trusted providers furthers this mission, empowering researchers to produce high-quality single cell data for any experiment with convenience and confidence.”

About Admera Health

Admera Health is a global provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise to serve researchers in academia, biotech, pharma, government, and animal health companies. Admera Health is located in New Jersey offering a comprehensive suite of services for all species such as genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, single-cell omics, spatial transcriptomics, bioinformatics, and tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, being processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment.

Admera Health is at the forefront of research utilizing innovative next-generation sequencing technologies to provide comprehensive solutions. Our expert team employs state-of-the-art platforms and tools to deliver robust results through cutting-edge sequencing and bioinformatics.

For more information, please visit www.admerahealth.com.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company dedicated to accelerating advancements in human health and scientific research. By empowering researchers to conduct single cell sequencing with unparalleled scale and simplicity, Parse’s innovative solutions are driving breakthroughs in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, and more.

Built upon transformative technology developed at the University of Washington, Parse Biosciences has raised over $100 million and is used by over 2,000 labs worldwide. Its expanding product portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker for advanced data analysis.

Headquartered in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently inaugurated a 34,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art laboratories to support its mission of advancing global research.

