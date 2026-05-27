Parse Biosciences and bit.bio Announce Landmark Alliance

Unlocking Cell Fate: Alliance will power AI-driven predictive medicine and human cell manufacturing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of scalable and accessible single cell sequencing solutions, today announced an alliance with bit.bio to create a comprehensive map of transcription factor-driven cell identity, encompassing both cell state and cell fate. This map will serve as the foundational blueprint for developing highly accurate, human-relevant models at scale. By precisely mimicking in vivo biological responses, these models will significantly advance predictive drug discovery and therapeutic development.

The alliance will leverage cutting-edge techniques in massively parallel causal transcriptomics, which allows scientists to test thousands of genetic variables simultaneously to understand what drives cell behavior. bit.bio will contribute its industry-leading cell programming technology, opti-ox™, as well as its proprietary Discovery platform, The Cell Foundry™, and Parse its scalable single cell technology, Evercode™. The result will build on existing proprietary data to an unprecedented bit.bio dataset that maps how specific genetic inputs lead to specific biological outputs. Ultimately, this dataset will guide not only bit.bio but the wider industry on how therapies are designed and human cells manufactured at scale, while also feeding AI models that can predict how cells respond to drugs or disease.

“Cells operate on code, and by mapping how specific transcription factors dictate cell fate, we are unlocking that operating system. This collaboration doesn't just generate data; it provides a foundational map for bit.bio to scale human-relevant models and feed predictive AI systems, moving the entire field closer to reliably replicating and therefore predicting human biology,” remarks Przemek Obloj, CEO of bit.bio.

“Researchers need insights that they can translate into impact,” states Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse Biosciences. “Our close alliance with bit.bio will create foundational datasets that establish clear causal links between genetic changes and biological outcomes, the kind of information that predictive medicine needs but has rarely had.”

To learn more about how these data will shape the future of predictive biology modeling and manufacturing, attend the Parse webinar on June 17 at 7:00 AM Pacific Time.

About bit.bio

bit.bio, the global leader in cell programming technology, is creating functional, human-relevant cells and models at industrial scale to accelerate research, drug discovery and development, while facilitating the adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). Product development is fuelled by its AI-enabled discovery platform that identifies unique transcription factor combinations to program desired cell types, and its patented opti-ox™ technology that precisely converts induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into these cell types assuring unprecedented purity, consistency, and scalability. bit.bio's expanding ioCells portfolio comprises more than 50 products, including ioWild Type Cells, ioDisease Model Cells, ioCRISPR-Ready Cells, and ioTracker Cells.

Since spinning out from the University of Cambridge in 2016, bit.bio has raised over $200m from leading investors including Arch Venture, BlueYard Capital, Charles River Laboratories, Foresite Capital, M&G, Milky Way, National Resilience, and Tencent.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | +1-858-504-0455