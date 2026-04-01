Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN Company, Launches FFPE-compatible Barcoding Technology for Whole Transcriptome Single Cell Analysis

Now Shipping Kits for Technology that Brings Single-Cell Resolution to Most Common Archival Format

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company and the leading provider of scalable and accessible single-cell sequencing solutions, today announced the commercial availability of Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome FFPE kits that are now shipping to customers.

This new solution is a breakthrough that enables true whole transcriptome single cell RNA sequencing from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded samples. Beginning today, cancer, neuroscience, and translational researchers can access single-cell resolution across the full transcriptome for new and previously stored FFPE samples.

FFPE preservation has long presented a fundamental challenge for single-cell RNA sequencing, as RNA degradation and fragmentation have forced researchers to rely on predefined gene panels. This limitation has left the full complexity of the transcriptome, including transcript diversity and key regulatory transcripts, out of reach. Parse's Evercode Whole Transcriptome FFPE addresses this directly through a novel split-pool combinatorial barcoding approach and proprietary reverse transcription-based RNA capture chemistry designed specifically for compromised RNA. The result is exponentially scalable, species-agnostic, and unbiased whole transcriptome single cell profiling of FFPE tissues.

“We are excited to bring true whole transcriptome single cell analysis to FFPE samples for the first time,” states Charlie Roco, Ph.D, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse Biosciences. “FFPE samples represent the largest reservoir of clinically annotated tissue in the world and until now, they've been largely out of reach for true whole transcriptome single cell analysis. With this launch, researchers no longer have to choose between using a precious, irreplaceable sample and capturing the full biological picture.”

To learn more, visit the Parse team in Booth #4610 at the upcoming AACR meeting or visit parsebiosciences.com to see the latest datasets.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | +1-858-504-0455