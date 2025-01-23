Parabilis Medicines to Present Trial-in-Progress Poster on Phase 1/2 Study of FOG-001, a β-cateninTCF4 Inhibitor, at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Clinical trial is evaluating FOG-001, first and only direct inhibitor of β-catenin TCF4 , in patients with colorectal cancers and other solid tumors

FOG-001 monotherapy and combination study cohorts underway

Parabilis Medicines (formerly Fog Pharmaceuticals), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer, today announced the presentation of a trial-in-progress poster on the Company's first-in-human clinical trial evaluating FOG-001, the first and only direct inhibitor of β-catenin TCF4 , at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium taking place in San Francisco from January 23-25, 2025.





FOG-001 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05919264). The multicenter, open-label, non-randomized trial aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity of FOG-001 in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) and other solid tumors with Wnt pathway activating mutations (WPAM+). The trial plans to enroll patients in multiple third-line MSS CRC cohorts as both a monotherapy and in combination with FOLFOX+bevacizumab, anti-PD-1/PD-L1, or trifluridine/tipiracil+bevacizumab.

At the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Parabilis provided an update on the trial’s progress. The Company disclosed that more than 60 patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors have been dosed with FOG-001 to date, and that early clinical data demonstrate monotherapy antitumor activity and in-tumor target engagement. Preliminary Phase 1/2 data are expected to be shared publicly in 2025.

Full details of the poster are as follows:

Title: “A Phase 1/2 study of FOG-001, a first-in-class direct β-catenin:TCF inhibitor, in patients with colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and other locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors”

Abstract Number: TPS322

Presentation Date and Time: January 25, 2025, 7:00-7:55 a.m. PST

Session Information: Trials in Progress Poster Session C

Location: Level 1, West Hall, Moscone West

About FOG-001

FOG-001 is an investigational first-in-class competitive inhibitor of β-catenin interactions with the T-cell factor (TCF) family of transcription factors, and is currently in clinical development. By directly targeting the β-catenin TCF4 protein-protein interaction, FOG-001 is intended to block the Wnt signaling pathway irrespective of the various APC and beta-catenin mutations that typically drive disease.

FOG-001 combines key features that distinguish it from previously reported Wnt/β-catenin pathway modulators: FOG-001 acts inside the cell where it binds directly to the key oncogenic driver β-catenin; and FOG-001 blocks the Wnt pathway at the most downstream node, disrupting the interaction between β-catenin and the transcription factor TCF, thereby abrogating the signal transmission by which Wnt pathway mutations are believed to drive oncogenesis. FOG-001 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

About Parabilis Medicines (Formerly Fog Pharmaceuticals)

Parabilis Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer. Through its Helicon discovery platform, Parabilis is engineering precisely tuned, stabilized helical peptide therapeutics that have the potential to unlock a large number of traditionally undruggable targets. This versatile platform enables applications for Helicons across three main areas: functional inhibitors of intracellular protein-protein interactions, targeted protein degraders, and targeted radiopharmaceuticals.

Parabilis is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class programs across these three domains, led by FOG-001, its clinical-stage β-catenin TCF4 inhibitor. Parabilis is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and is well-capitalized, with more than $500 million raised to date from leading life sciences investors. For more information, please visit: www.parabilismed.com

