Parabilis Medicines Appoints Fawzi Benzaghou, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Highly seasoned industry leader and oncology expert to drive late-stage pipeline of transformational therapies against targets long considered “undruggable”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parabilis Medicines, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer, today announced the appointment of Fawzi Benzaghou, M.D., as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Benzaghou is a seasoned and highly successful oncology leader with deep industry and regulatory experience spanning all stages of global drug development, from early-stage discovery and clinical development through regulatory approval and commercialization.

As the company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Benzaghou will shape the overall clinical and regulatory strategy and operations for Parabilis, advancing a pipeline of promising first-in-class investigational therapies for rare and common cancers. He joins as Parabilis prepares for the first in a series of data disclosures, beginning at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, for its lead program, FOG-001 – the first direct inhibitor of β-catenin TCF4 . Demonstrating clinical modulation of this pathway – which plays a key role in colorectal cancer, desmoid tumors and other solid tumors, but was long considered “undruggable” – would represent a major scientific breakthrough with broad implications for oncology.

Dr. Benzaghou will also oversee the development of the company's broader pipeline, including a targeted protein degrader of ERG and a selective degrader of active androgen receptor (AR), which could provide meaningful and differentiated therapeutic approaches for patients with prostate cancer and other malignancies. The company’s portfolio is enabled by its proprietary Helicon™ platform – a new class of stabilized, cell-penetrant alpha-helical peptides designed to modulate intracellular protein-protein interactions that traditional modalities cannot effectively engage.

“I am thrilled to welcome Fawzi to Parabilis at a pivotal time for the company,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO & President of Parabilis Medicines. "Our mission is to leverage the power of science and technology to systematically drug historically inaccessible targets and deliver high-impact medicines for patients with speed, precision and scientific rigor. Fawzi brings deep clinical expertise and an exceptional track record of advancing transformative therapies across modalities. He is also a purpose-driven leader who shares our commitment to bold innovation and meaningful patient outcomes. Fawzi will be instrumental in delivering on our clinical strategy and guiding the next phase of our growth and impact.”

Dr. Benzaghou most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology R&D at Ipsen. Under his leadership, the company achieved major milestones including numerous IND submissions and several significant regulatory approvals: including Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) across several solid tumor types (renal, hepatic, thyroid and neuroendocrine indications), as well as Onivyde® (Irinotecan liposome) in pancreatic cancer. He previously held senior global roles at Ipsen including Vice President of Late-Stage Oncology, Vice President of Innovation Oncology, and Global Asset Lead for various oncology products. Prior to joining Ipsen in 2016, Dr. Benzaghou was Head of Development at a Europe-based clinical-stage biotech focused on oncology therapies, notably leading the successful European approval of a prostate cancer therapy.

“I am thrilled to be joining Parabilis at a time when the company is poised to redefine what’s possible in oncology,” said Dr. Benzaghou. “The opportunity to lead clinical development for a pipeline targeting some of the most intractable drivers of cancer – with a modality purpose-built to address them – is both rare and compelling. I’ve been deeply impressed by the scientific rigor and patient-centered mindset at Parabilis and look forward to helping to advance the company’s bold mission and deliver meaningful impact for patients in need.”

A board-certified pediatric surgeon, Dr. Benzaghou practiced for several years at hospitals in France – including Necker Children’s Hospital, a top European medical research center – before joining the pharmaceutical industry. He earned his medical degree from Paris University, a master’s degree in strategy and management from ESSEC Business School, and an executive MBA from Harvard Business School, and has obtained certificates in oncology, clinical research, artificial intelligence, and executive leadership. He is also a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and ESMO.

About Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines that unlock high-impact protein targets long-considered undruggable. The company has developed a new class of stabilized, cell-penetrant alpha-helical peptides – Helicons™ – capable of modulating intracellular proteins that are inaccessible to traditional drug modalities.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Parabilis is advancing a focused pipeline of multiple first-in-class therapies across both rare and common cancers. Its lead candidate, FOG-001, is the first direct inhibitor of β-catenin TCF4 , a transcriptional complex implicated in colorectal cancer, desmoid tumors, and other β-catenin-driven tumors. Parabilis is also advancing investigational degraders of ERG and AR-ON for the treatment of prostate cancer, as well as other preclinical programs.

Learn more about how the company is advancing a new generation of precision cancer medicines with the potential to meaningfully alter the trajectory of disease for patients in need: www.parabilismed.com.

Media Contact

Ten Bridge Communications

Nichole Bobbyn

nichole@tenbridgecommunications.com