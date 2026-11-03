PAQ Therapeutics to Present First Clinical Data for PT0253, a Selective KRAS G12D Degrader, in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Presentation to highlight the initial safety profile and antitumor activity of PT0253 in advanced solid tumors, including in patients who received prior (K)RAS-targeted therapy

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAQ Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted protein degraders for KRAS-driven cancers with significant unmet medical need, today announced that first clinical data for PT0253, its selective KRAS G12D degrader, will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), being held November 18–20 in Barcelona, Spain. The presentation will report findings from the company's ongoing Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. PAQ will also present a poster describing the preclinical profile of PT0253.

ENA 2026 Presentations

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

Abstract 6LBA: PT0253, a selective KRAS G12D degrader, shows a differentiated safety profile and antitumor activity, including after prior (K)RAS therapy, in advanced solid tumors



Session: Plenary Session 6 – Proffered Papers: Advances in Targeting RAS



Date/Time: Friday, November 20, 2026, 12:36–12:44 p.m. CET



Authors: Leontios Pappas, William B. McKean, Alexander I. Spira (Presenting Author) , Drew W. Rasco, Ildefonso I. Rodriguez-Rivera, Anthony Tolcher, Do-Youn Oh, Hye Jin Choi, Jin Won Kim, Joon Oh Park, Heung-Moon Chang, Hong Jae Chon, Huaixiang Hao, Lokesh Gakhar, Joseph Donahue, Adam Shilling, Eric Rubin, Nan Ji, Andrew P. Krivoshik

Poster Presentation

Abstract 320: PT0253 is a potent and selective KRAS G12D degrader for treatment of cancers



Session: New Drugs



Date: Friday, November 20, 2026



Poster Board: PB-112



Authors: Huaixiang Hao, Pengrong Yan, Yuxin Wang, Fei Feng, Lokesh Gakhar, Ning Yin, Hui Qiu, Ruoxi Lan, Nan Ji

About PAQ Therapeutics

PAQ Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing targeted protein degradation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with KRAS-driven cancers. Its clinical pipeline comprises PT0253, a selective KRAS G12D degrader, and PT0511, a pan-KRAS degrader, both in Phase 1 development for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

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SOURCE PAQ Therapeutics