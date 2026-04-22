Panakeia Unveils Landmark Metabolic and Pathway Activation Data in Cancers at AACR 2026

CAMBRIDGE, UK — April 21, 2026 — Panakeia (“the Company”), the world’s first in silico multi-omics company, today unveiled landmark pathway activation data in cancers at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, further proving its unique capability to unlock complete biological blueprints essential for drug discovery and clinical decision-making.

The Company revealed that its PANProfiler platform successfully determines functional metabolic hallmarks—the essential pathways that fuel cancer growth—directly from routine brightfield images. This data, building on findings presented earlier in the week, demonstrates that the PANProfiler platform can identify functional biological states that drive patient response, revealing instances where patients may not respond to therapy despite having a positive biomarker status or expression of a drug target. Unlike current industry efforts that remain at the level of hypothesis, Panakeia is actively proving the biological basis of these insights, moving beyond binary results to provide a "functional blueprint." By uncovering these biological blueprints that would otherwise require multiple, disparate wet-lab experiments to correlate, the PANProfiler platform establishes a new standard for the field, replacing the limitations of traditional testing to improve the accuracy of patient selection and, ultimately, patient outcomes.

Metabolic reprogramming is a recognized hallmark of cancer yet reliable assessment of a tumor’s metabolic state remains a significant challenge due to the reliance on specialized workflows, fresh tissue requirements, and high costs. The PANProfiler platform overcomes this “assessment gap” by analyzing the biology of cells and tissues to deliver a complete biological blueprint. Because this process is non-destructive, it preserves valuable samples while accelerating drug discovery and elevating the precision of clinical decision-making.

Study Highlights and Clinical Relevance:

Unprecedented Scope: The study evaluated 450 pathway-cancer models across 21 different cancer types, utilizing data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA).

The study evaluated 450 pathway-cancer models across 21 different cancer types, utilizing data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Robust Determination: Results demonstrate that 87% of the metabolic pathway models were successful in determining activity from routine images, with 9% showing particularly strong performance (AUC > 0.65).

Results demonstrate that 87% of the metabolic pathway models were successful in determining activity from routine images, with 9% showing particularly strong performance (AUC > 0.65). Actionable Therapeutic Insights: The platform demonstrated a consistent ability to determine activity in key pathways that are existing therapeutic targets, including consistent Nucleotide Metabolism, Nuclear Transport (XPO1), and Fatty Acid beta-oxidation enrichment across multiple cancers.

The platform demonstrated a consistent ability to determine activity in key pathways that are existing therapeutic targets, including consistent Nucleotide Metabolism, Nuclear Transport (XPO1), and Fatty Acid beta-oxidation enrichment across multiple cancers. Scalable Stratification: By determining these functional states from the routine image alone, Panakeia provides a non-destructive complement to traditional molecular profiling, paving the way for biomarker-driven trial enrichment at scale.

Pahini Pandya, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Panakeia, commented: “Our presence at AACR this year marks a pivotal step in our mission to unlock complete biology at scale, providing a new level of biological resolution that allows biopharma partners to identify novel targets and accelerate the development of precision therapies while simultaneously making the highest standard of precision medicine accessible to patients and doctors worldwide. By determining these functional metabolic states directly from routine images of tissues and cells, we are ensuring both drug developers and clinicians have the tools to reduce failure rates and improve patient outcomes across the entire life cycle of a drug and the patient journey respectively.

“Panakeia’s technology enables us to uncover biological truths—such as the unexpected disagreement between clinical status and actual pathway activation seen in our HER2 study—that remain invisible to the human eye and traditional testing. By grounding our AI in a biology-first approach, we are unlocking the insights necessary to transform the future of healthcare and drug discovery, making precision diagnostics a global reality.”

Regulatory-approved clinical products leveraging Panakeia’s technology are already deployed in hospitals globally. This deployment is supported by rigorous independent validation, as the company continues to set the gold standard in healthcare AI through ongoing work with regulatory bodies, including the MHRA and FDA.

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation:

Session: Minisymposium: Machine Learning Approaches for Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Prediction

Presentation Title: A translational deep learning platform determines metabolic pathway activity from routine H&E slides to enable patient stratification

Presenter: Dr. Pahini Pandya

Time: April 21, 2026, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM PST

Location: Ballroom 20 CD - Upper Level - San Diego Convention Center

Poster Presentation (Presented April 19):

Poster Title: Functional pathway analysis reveals discordance between clinical HER2 status and downstream effector activation in breast cancer

Session Title: Application of Bioinformatics to Cancer Biology 1

Location: Poster Section 3, Board Number 19

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For more information please contact:

Stella Lempidaki, PhD

Head of Communications

contact@panakeia.ai

About Panakeia Panakeia is the world's first in silico multi-omics company, building AI solutions to uncover complete biology at scale and accelerate precision medicine research, drug discovery, development and clinical decision-making. Panakeia's PANProfiler platform uses a biology-first AI approach to determine biomarker status across DNA, RNA, proteins, and metabolites directly from routinely used brightfield images of tissues and cells.

The PANProfiler platform has been independently validated in peer-reviewed publications, including Nature Communications Medicine, where it was recognised as one of the journal's top 25 papers of 2024. Two UKCA-marked clinical products derived from the platform are deployed in hospitals, enabling faster and more accessible precision diagnostics.