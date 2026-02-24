Palvella Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 3 SELVA Clinical Trial of QTORIN™ 3.9% Rapamycin Anhydrous Gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin) in Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations

Webcast conference call to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 8:00am ET

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics , Inc. (Palvella or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 8:00am ET to discuss topline results from the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin) for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations. The Company plans to issue a press release sharing the topline results at approximately 6:30am ET tomorrow, prior to the start of the call.

To access the live webcast of the call with slides, please click here or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of Palvella’s website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call and archived for 90 days under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.palvellatx.com.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella’s second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the topical treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

