Palleon Pharmaceuticals to Present on Development of HLX316/E-688 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Presentations will introduce HLX316/E-688, a first-in-class B7-H3-targeted sialidase for boosting innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a company developing engineered enzyme therapies that remove excessive sialic acid to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced upcoming presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego from April 17 – 22. Palleon will make an oral presentation during the “New Drugs on the Horizon” series on Sunday, April 19 and will present a poster on Wednesday, April 22.

Details of Palleon’s Presentations:

American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Title: A First-in-Class Human Sialidase-Armed Anti-B7-H3 Antibody that Enhances Innate and Adaptive Antitumor Immune Responses

Abstract ID: 7158

Oral Presentation Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 19 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM PT

Poster Presentation Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 22 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Overcoming Microenvironmental and Delivery Barriers in Cancer Therapy

HLX316/E-688 is a first-in-class investigational treatment developed from Palleon’s EAGLE (Enzyme-Antibody Glycan-Editing) Platform. Palleon’s HLX316/E-688 is being developed in China by Shanghai Henlius Biotech and is designed to address key mechanisms of immune evasion by enhancing the desialylation of tumor cells that express B7-H3 to help restore both innate and adaptive anti-tumor responses in the tumor microenvironment. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has cleared Henlius’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of HLX316/E-688 in China for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The presentations will be made available on the Glycobiology Education section of Palleon Pharmaceuticals’ website.

About Palleon Pharmaceuticals

Palleon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company developing engineered enzyme therapies that remove excessive sialic acid — exposing pathogenic cells to immune clearance while reprogramming the immune cells driving chronic fibrosis — in both cancer and autoimmune disease. Palleon was co-founded on the glycobiology research of Carolyn Bertozzi, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and is the first company to translate this foundational science into human therapeutics that target cell surface glycans to alter immune recognition. www.palleonpharma.com

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