Palisade Bio Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the American College of Gastroenterology’s (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,” “Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at ACG’s 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting being held October 25-30, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA.



The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is a recognized leader in educating GI professionals and the general public about digestive disorders. For more information about the ACG Annual Meeting, please visit the conference website.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

