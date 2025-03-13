Paige Launches New System-Wide AI Application for the Gastrointestinal Tract

AI-Assisted Diagnosis Across the Esophagus, Stomach, Duodenum, and Colorectum—Designed to Detect and Assess Disease Severity in Over 40 GI-Related Conditions

Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology, today announced the launch of the Paige GI Suite, an AI-assisted diagnostic application designed to assist pathologists in detecting the most common conditions located within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.









Unlike other AI solutions that focus on a single tissue type, the Paige GI Suite* is a comprehensive, system-wide solution, enabling AI-assisted analysis of biopsies from any region of the GI tract, including the esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and colorectum. It is designed not only to help pathologists identify disease presence but also to assess its severity, grading inflammatory conditions, dysplasia, and malignancies. With the ability to diagnose more than 40 GI-related entities, the suite detects conditions with high accuracy, including Barrett’s esophagus, gastritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancers across multiple histological subtypes.

“With such a significant portion of pathology cases coming from GI biopsies, pathologists are under immense pressure to manage increasing volumes,” said Juan Retamero, MD, Medical Vice President at Paige. “The AI’s ability to assist pathologists by generating diagnostic labels that can be automatically exported into reports enhances efficiency, enabling them to complete the review of these specimens more effectively.”

Through multiple integration capabilities, the Paige GI Suite could be used to systematically pre-screens all cases, flags those that appear suspicious, and pre-fill diagnostic reports with AI-powered insights. This would allow pathologists to review findings efficiently, corroborate them with their expertise, and finalize diagnoses faster and with greater confidence.

“The GI Suite is a game-changer for labs by providing an AI-assisted diagnostic suite for system-wide coverage across multiple organs,” said Razik Yousfi, CEO and CTO of Paige. “By leveraging Paige’s Virchow2 foundation model and its pan-cancer capabilities, we are accelerating the development of comprehensive AI solutions rather than single-tissue applications. Our goal is to help pathologists alleviate the burden of routine diagnostic tasks, streamline workflows, and ultimately enhance both their efficiency and the quality of care they provide to patients.”

Paige GI Suite is the latest in Paige’s portfolio of AI-driven pathology solutions, furthering the company’s mission to advance precision medicine and pathology innovation. All of Paige’s AI-assisted diagnostic applications including the new GI Suite, are available within Paige Alba™, the Paige Platform, and our partnership digital pathology platforms.

*Paige GI will be available for Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States and where research use is permitted and will not be for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer’s most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-cleared AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

