SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences - November 11, 2025

November 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the following two healthcare conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18th at 1:30PM GMT (8:30AM ET).
  • 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2nd at 1:30PM ET.

Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for two weeks following the events.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact:
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti
(973) 254-4387
Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

Northern California Events
Pacira Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie